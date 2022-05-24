Anne Lister, a Halifax businesswoman whose incredible life story is told in the new BBC period drama Gentleman Jack, found love and companionship with her lesbian partner Ann Walker, a fellow mill owner.

Gentleman Jack takes place in 19 different locations across Yorkshire.

Although same-sex unions were illegal at the time, and the ceremony was not official, the couple considered themselves married after receiving Holy Communion together in York’s Holy Trinity Church, Goodramgate – now recognized as the site of Britain’s first lesbian nuptials.

Life

Anne Lister was the eldest daughter of Jeremy Lister (1753–1836), who served with the British 10th Regiment of Foot in the Battles of Lexington and Concord during the American War of Independence as a young man in 1775.

He married Rebecca Battle (1770–1817) of Welton in East Riding, Yorkshire, in August 1788. John, their first child, was born in 1789 and died the following year. Anne Lister was born on April 3, 1791, in Halifax, Nova Scotia. In 1793, the family relocated to Market Weighton’s Skelfler House estate. Anne spent her early childhood years in Skelfler. In 1793, Anne had a second son, Samuel, who was close to her. Only Anne and her younger sister, Marian, out of the Listers’ four sons and two daughters, lived to be 20 years old. Another Lister child was also present.

Death

Lister died of a fever on September 22, 1840, while traveling with Ann Walker in Koutais (now Kutaisi, Georgia). On April 29, 1841, Walker had Lister’s body returned to the United Kingdom, where she was buried in Halifax Minster. Her tombstone, which had been covered by a floor in 1879, was rediscovered in 2000.

Lister’s estate was left to her paternal cousins in her will, but Walker received a life interest. She spent time in Terrace House, a private house in Osbaldwick, and then in the London area with her sister and brother-in-law after being declared of ‘unsound mind.’ Walker returned to Shibden Hall in 1845 before returning to her family’s Lightcliffe estate in 1848. She died in 1854 at Cliff Hill in Lightcliffe, West Yorkshire, where she grew up.

“Miss Lister’s masculine singularities of character are still remembered,” the Leeds Times wrote in 1882, reporting on a dispute over the ownership of Shibden Hall, more than 40 years after her death.

Cause of Death for Anne Lister

In early August 1840, Anne Lister was bitten by a nasty insect, and her last entry was written just a few days later. Six weeks later, at the age of 49, she died of a prolonged fever on the outskirts of the Russian Empire (in what is now Kutaisi, Georgia) – the furthest her extensive travels had ever taken her from Shibden Hall.

