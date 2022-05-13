Anna May Wong, Cause Of Death & Life Story to Be Told on Big Screen !

Anna May Wong went against the grain. Wong was widely regarded as the first Chinese-American movie star in Hollywood, as well as the first Chinese-American actress to receive international recognition. However, her eventful and controversial life does not begin with movies.

Early Life

Wong Liu-Tsong (literally “willow frost”) was born on Flower Street in Los Angeles, one block north of Chinatown, on January 3, 1905, into an integrated community of Chinese, Irish, German, and Japanese immigrants.

Wong Sam-sing, the proprietor of the Sam Kee Laundry, and his second wife Lee Gon-toy had seven children together.

Her maternal and paternal ancestors had been in the United States since at least 1855, and Wong’s parents were second-generation Chinese Americans.

A Wong Wong, her paternal grandfather, was a trader in Michigan Bluffs, a gold-mining town in Placer County, who had two businesses. In 1853, he arrived from Chang On, a hamlet near Taishan in Guangdong Province, China. Anna May’s father spent his childhood traveling between the United States and China, where he married and had a son in 1890. In the late 1890s, he went to the United States, and in 1901, while still supporting his family in China, he married a second woman, Anna May’s mother. Lew-Ying (Lulu), Anna May’s older sister, was born in late 1902, and Anna May was born in 1905, followed by five more children.

Biography of Anna May Wong

Born: January 3, 1905

Los Angeles, California

Died: February 3, 1961

Santa Monica, California

Personal life

During the 1930s, Anna May Wong’s personal life was as well-known as her acting profession. Anna had an affair with married director Tod Browning when she was 17 years old. Anna’s relationship was in the spotlight at the time because she exclusively had encounters with white males.

Despite the fact that an interracial relationship may have jeopardized her career, she was honest about her romances and stated that she would not marry. She was too independent, according to the Chinese American guys. Meanwhile, Anna’s sister Mary Wong committed suicide, leaving her unhappy. Anna began drinking and smoking, which had a negative impact on her health.

Childhood

Anna May Wong was born in 1907 on Flower Street in Los Angeles, California, and was given the name Wong Liu Tsong, which means “frosted yellow willow” in Cantonese. Wong was a third-generation Chinese American; her father was born in Sacramento, California, and his father had immigrated to the area during the California Gold Rush when many came to the state in the hopes of striking it big.

Wong and her six brothers and sisters grew up in a flat above their family’s dilapidated laundry. The smell of hot-ironed linen and continual steam was her first memories. Wong was enthralled by the new world of cinema when he was a youngster. She began skipping Chinese school in the evenings to go to the local theater to see films like The Perils of Pauline (1914). Wong realized she wanted to be a movie actor when she was eleven years old. Despite all odds, she landed her first role at the age of fourteen, when an agency hired 300 Chinese girls as extras in the 1919 film The Red Lantern. She went on to have a couple more tiny roles despite being hardly visible in the picture.

Anna’s cause of death

A heart attack

She returned to the United States in the 1950s and, thanks to her work on The Gallery of Madame Liu-Tsong, became the first Asian American to host a US television show. Wong intended to return to filmmaking in the United States. Wong died of a heart attack on February 3, 1961. She was 56 at the time.

Anna May Wong Retirement and death

Anna got fed up with the Hollywood system and retired at the age of 35 in 1942. “I had to go into retirement for the sake of my soul,” she told the New York Enquirer in 1957. Acting had abruptly lost its appeal for me. My screen profession had become tedious and pointless labor, and Hollywood living had become a drag!” Anna made significant contributions during the war by working with the United China Relief Fund and participating in USO trips.

Anna appeared on television in modest and infrequent parts during the 1940s and 1950s. Mme. Liu Tsong, in which she played an international chain of art owners and a sleuth, had her own series. Anna attempted a comeback in films seventeen years after her retirement. Lana Turner’s film Portrait in Black, released in 1950, featured her as a mystery housekeeper. Anna May Wong died unexpectedly of a heart attack while sleeping in 1961, just before beginning filming for Flower Drum Song. She was cremated and buried next to her mother at Rosedale Cemetery in Los Angeles.