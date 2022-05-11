Ann Sheridan, Actress, 51, Dies, Career Spanned 33-Year Period !

Clara Lou “Ann” Sheridan was an American actress and singer who lived from February 21, 1915, until January 21, 1967. San Quentin (1937), Angels with Dirty Faces (1938), They Drive by Night (1940), The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942), Kings Row (1942), Nora Prentiss (1947), and I Was a Male War Bride (1947) are among her best-known films (1949).

Early Life

Clara Lou Sheridan was born on February 21, 1915, in Denton, Texas, to George W. Sheridan and Lula Stewart (née Warren). She was the youngest of five children (Kitty, Pauline, Mabel, and George). Her father was a grandnephew of Civil War Union general Philip Sheridan, according to Sheridan.

At Denton High School and North Texas State Teachers College, she was involved in the play. She was also a member of the college’s stage band and the North Texas women’s basketball team. When her sister Kitty placed Sheridan’s image into a beauty contest in 1933, she earned a tiny part in an upcoming Paramount film, Search for Beauty.

Read More: Adreian Payne, Age, Cause of Death, Family, Parents, Career, Height, Net Worth!

Personal life

Sheridan married actor Edward Norris in Ensenada, Mexico, on August 16, 1936. They divorced in 1939 after a year of separation. She married fellow Warner Bros. star George Brent, with whom she co-starred in Honeymoon for Three (1941), on January 5, 1942; they divorced precisely one year later. She had a long-term relationship with publicist Steve Hannagan after her divorce from Brent, which lasted until his death in 1953. Hannagan left Sheridan $218,399 in his will ($2,211,969 now). She married actor Scott McKay on June 5, 1966, and he was with her when she died seven months later.

Read More: Jethro Lazenby Biography, Age, Career, Death, Cause of Death | Who was Jethro Lazenby?

Death

Sheridan began appearing in a new television series, Pistols ‘n’ Petticoats, a Western-themed comedy, in 1966. She grew ill while filming and died on January 21, 1967, in Los Angeles, of esophageal cancer with extensive liver metastases at the age of 51. Her ashes were cremated and held in the Chapel of the Pines Crematory in Los Angeles until 2005 when they were placed in a niche at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s Chapel Columbarium.

Read More: Leslie Hamilton Gearren Cause of Death- Freas, Leslie Hamilton Linda Hamilton’s Twin Sister, and Terminator Double Died at The Age of 63

Ann Sheridan’s Net Worth

Ann is one of the wealthiest movie actresses and one of the most well-known. Ann Sheridan’s net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million, according to Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider.

ANN SHERIDAN NET WORTH & SALARY Net Worth $1.5 Million Salary Under Review Source of Income Movie Actress Cars Not Available House Living In Own House

Read More: Kailia Posey’s Cause of Death Confirmed by Family

Personal Quotes

I used to go to Grauman’s Chinese or the Pantages and wait for my faceless body to appear on the screen. Texas seemed extremely close and terribly wonderful, and “Clara Lou” sounded delicious to my ears.

I can bulldog a cow, make a fire with two sticks, shoot a pistol with reasonable precision, set type, and teach school…

I was given the nickname “The Oomph Girl,” which I despise! Simply having a moniker implies that you are not regarded as a genuine actor… It’s utter nonsense! If you just know an actress by her appearance or reaction, that’s all you’ll ever know about her.

[about Errol Flynn] He was one of the world’s crazy personalities, yet he also had a peculiar, silent side. He was virtually undetectable. I never truly knew what was underlying him in all the years I knew him, and I doubt many others did either.