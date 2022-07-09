Ann Sheridan Cause of Death: 51-Year-Old Dies in A 33-Year Career Span!

In exchange for winning the “Search for Beauty” contest, Ann Sheridan was given the opportunity to audition for a Paramount film. Clara Lou Sheridan was signed to a contract at the age of 18 and was cast in a number of minor roles under her own name. Ann was the new name given to her when she began to recover. “Oomph Girl” was the name that Warner Brothers gave her after a dozen films in 1936, a label she loathed, though she did look like one. A leading lady who could be the girl next door or the badass dame, she was allowed to grow into her role.

There were many comedies and some forgettable movies in her career, but the public was a fan and she had a successful acting career. Her roles as a singer in Torrid Zone (1940) and a waitress in They Drive by Night (1943) were both standouts for her (1940). Warner Bros. dropped her in 1948, but she returned in I Was a Male War Bride with Cary Grant in 1949. Her cinematic career lasted into the 1950s, but she decided to call it a day before the decade came to a close. A soap opera star, she also starred in another western series, Pistols n Petticoats (1964). (1966). Cancer claimed her life at the time her career was reviving with this series.

Early Life

Clara Lou Sheridan was the youngest of George W. Sheridan and Lula Stewart (née Warrenfive )’s children, born on February 21, 1915, in Denton, Texas. The Civil War Union general Philip Sheridan was a great-grandnephew of Sheridan’s father, according to Sheridan.

Denton High School and North Texas State Teachers College were both hotbeds of her involvement in the performing arts. On the North Texas women’s basketball team, she was also a member of the stage band and a member of the stage crew. Then, in 1933, Sheridan’s sister Kitty placed Sheridan’s photograph in a beauty contest, and she got a minor role in an upcoming Paramount film, Search for Beauty.

Cause of Death

Sheridan made his television debut in 1966 as the star of Pistols ‘n Petticoats, a Western comedy. She fell ill while filming and passed away on January 21, 1967, in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 51 from esophageal cancer with extensive liver metastases. A place in the Chapel Columbarium in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery was reserved for her ashes, which were cremated and held at the Chapel of Pines Crematory until they were interred there in 2005.

Personal Life

Sheridan wed actor Edward Norris in Ensenada, Mexico, on August 16, 1936. They divorced in 1939, one year after their divorce was finalized. After marrying fellow Warner Bros. actor George Brent, with whom she appeared in Honeymoon for Three (1941), on January 5, 1942, they divorced one year later, on January 5, 1943.

Her marriage to publicist Steve Hannagan lasted until his death in 1953 following her divorce from Brent. Hannagan left Sheridan $218,399 (or $2,211,969 in today’s dollars) in his will. Scott McKay, her husband of seven months and an actor, died seven months after they were married.

Ann Sheridan Biography

On February 21, 1915, Ann Sheridan was born in the United States. The actress is most known for her role as Laury Ferguson in the Humphrey Bogart vehicle Angels with Dirty Faces. Pisces is Ann Sheridan’s zodiac sign, according to astrologers. In 1966, she tied the knot for the third time with Scott McKay. Richard Sheridan was the name of her son.

Full Name Ann Sheridan Net Worth $500,000 Date Of Birth February 21, 1915 Died January 21, 1967, Los Angeles, California, United States Death Cause esophageal and liver cancer Place Of Birth Denton, Texas, USA Height 1.66 m Occupation Actress Profession Actor Nationality American Spouse Scott McKay, George Brent, Edward Norris Children Richard Sheridan Parents Lula Stewart Warren Sheridan, G. W. Sheridan Nicknames Ann Sheridan, Sheridan, Ann, clara Sheridan, Ann Sheridan IMDB http://imdb.com/name/nm0792130 Movies Kings Row, I Was a Male War Bride, Angels with Dirty Faces, The Man Who Came to Dinner, They Drive by Night, Nora Prentiss, Woman on the Run, Torrid Zone, The Unfaithful, City for Conquest, George Washington Slept Here, Good Sam, Juke Girl, Silver River, Dodge City, It All Came True, Black Legion, T… TV Shows Another World, Pistols ‘n’ Petticoats, The Arthur Murray Party Star Sign Pisces

Ann Sheridan’s Net Worth

Ann is one of Hollywood’s wealthiest and most well-known actresses. Her net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million, based on information from Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider. When she was 19, she starred in the film Search For Beauty.