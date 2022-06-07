Angelo Moriondo Cause of Death, Career, Net Worth & More Updates!

Angelo Moriondo, an Italian inventor, is most known for his inventions. First, know the espresso machine was invented by him in 1884. His technology employed steam and boiling water to prepare coffee quickly and efficiently.

Angelo Moriondo comes from a business family. Giacomo Moriondo and his brothers Agostino and Gariglio founded Moriondo and Gariglio, a chocolate company after his ancestors started a liquor manufacturing company. The Grand Hotel Ligure in Piazza Carlo Felice and the American Bar in Via Roma’s Galleria Nazionale were purchased by Angelo. Moriondo never went into mass production with his invention. He only built a few machines by hand, which he fervently guarded within his businesses.

The Life and Times of Angelo Moriondo

Angelo Moriondo was born in 1851 to a Christian family in Turin, Kingdom of Sardinia. He was raised in Turin, Sardinia's capital city. At the time of his death on 31 May 1914, he was aged 62. In his final days, he was residing in the Italian town of Marino, just outside of Turin. Espresso, the world's first commercial coffee machine, has made him a household name. His espresso machine was protected by a patent.



In 1884, he was the first to develop the espresso machine. After the establishment of Italian Somaliland and Eritrea in 1889 and 1890, Luigi Bezzera protected the main espresso machine by simply raising the boiling water over the espresso bed several years after the fact, allowing steam to mix through its tension instead of just raising the water over the espresso bed.

What Was The Cause Of Death For Angelo Moriondo?

What Happened to Angelo Moriondo?

A Google Doodle by Angelo Moriondo.

This year’s Google Doodle also honored him on his actual birthday, which falls on a Wednesday, the 6th of June 2022.

