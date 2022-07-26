Ana Lucia Menezes Cause of Death: Avatar and Digimon Star from The Last Airbender Dead at 46!

Today, the anime community is uniting to lament the passing of a cherished artist. Tragically, Ana Lucia Alves de Menezes has gone away. The voice actress from Brazil was 46 years old.

The news comes from Rio de Janeiro, where Menezes’ family is already grieving her passing. Recent sources state that the Brazilian actress passed away on April 20 as a result of a stroke. Bia Menezes, who is also well-known in Brazil for her dubbing work, is Menezes’ surviving child.

For those who are unfamiliar, Menezes was a well-respected voice in the Brazilian dub scene. She contributed to a number of anime programs, including Death Note and Yu Yu Hakusho (Koto) (Misa Amane). Menezes also voiced Lee in Digimon, in addition to Toph from Avatar: The Last Airbender, Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Lee from Sonic X. (Amy Rose).

Death of Ana Lúcia Menezes

Brazilian Voice Actress Ana Lucia Menezes Passed Away on April 20, 2021, at The Age of 45 from A Stroke Brought on By a Head Injury. She Was Recognised for Her Work as The Voice of Actors Maite Perroni, Amanda Seyfried, Lucy Hale, and Jennette Mc Curdy, as Well as For Work as The Voices of Characters Like Stella from Winx Club, Amy Rose from Sonic, Toph from Avatar:

The Last Airbender, Gwen Tennyson from The Ben 10 Series, Margareth from Regular Show, Tonya from Everybody Hates Chris, Bessie Higgenbottom from The Mighty B! Many Brazilian Voice Actors, Including Maite Perroni and Guilherme Briggs, as Well as Her Daughter Bia Menezes and Marco Ribeiro, Conveyed Their Condolences on The Tragic News of Her Passing. May She Find Peace While She Rests.

Who Did Ana Lúcia Menezes Voice?

Ana Lúcia Menezes Who Was Born in 1975 in Recife, Brazil, Has Had a Successful Career as A Voice Actor. Menezes Didn’t Appear in Front of The Camera Very Much; Her only Three Acting Credits on IMDb Are All for Animated Films. Nevertheless, Menezes’ Voice Was Recognised by Millions of Brazilians.

Ana Lúcia Menezes as Toph Beifong, Among Others

Menezes Also Voiced Poof and Trixie Tang in The Fairly Odd Parents, as well as Toph Beifong in Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-8).

She Also Provided the Voiceover for Chihiro Ogino in The Beloved Spirited Away Film from Studio Ghibli in 2001. in 2004 She Was Nominated for A Yamoto Award—also Known as The Oscar for Dubbing—for that Reason. The Following Year, She Was Nominated Again for Best Supporting Actress for Her Role as Koto in The Japanese Manga Series Yu Yu Hakusho.