Amanda Aldridge cause of death: What happened to Amanda Aldridge?

Amanda Aldridge, an English operatic icon, died on March 9, 1956, following a brief illness. She was 89 years old.

As a tribute to her inspiring songs and symphonic compositions that she wrote under the alias Montague Rings, Google has doodled her 90th birthday today.

Cause of Death for Amanda Aldridge

After a long and distinguished career as both a performer and a vocal coach, Amanda Aldridge passed away on March 9th, 1956.

What Caused the Death of Amanda Aldridge?

Amanda Aldridge, an African-British opera singer, and teacher died on March 9, 1956. The cause of Amanda Aldridge’s death was never disclosed to the public. Follow us on Facebook to keep up with the newest news.

What Caused the Death of Amanda Aldridge?

Amanda Aldridge’s death caused Amanda Aldridge, an Afro-British opera singer, and teacher who died on March 9th, 1956, to be one of the last of her kind. You can also verify Amanda Aldridge’s cause of death on this page.

Amanda Aldridge’s Life

Before her career as a vocal instructor, Amanda had worked as a concert singer. Some thirty songs appeared in varied styles from 1907 to 1925 by the singer.’ Her students included Roland Hayes, Lawrence Benjamin Brown, Marian Anderson, and Paul Robeson, all of whom went on to become prominent musicians. On the show Music for You, Muriel Smith sang Montague Ring’s “Little Southern Love Song.” Amanda made her television debut.

Amanda Aldridge’s Autobiography

At home with Amanda Ira Aldridge,” Stephen Bourne wrote in an edition of ‘The Historian’ from the year 2020. For the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, Bourne penned a tribute to the late singer, which was published by the dictionary.

Do you know Amanda Aldridge?

An Afro-British opera singer and teacher, Amanda Christina Elizabeth Aldridge wrote under the alias Montague Ring for her own works.

She was born in Upper Norwood, London, in 1866, the third child of actor Ira Frederick Aldridge and Amanda Brandt, his second wife.

Aldridge studied singing at the Royal College of Music in London under the guidance of Swedish opera vocalist Jenny Lind and German-born British composer George Henschel.

A severe case of laryngitis in 1907 forced Aldridge to suspend her career as a concert singer, piano accompanist, and voice teacher.

With poems by Black American authors and a variety of rhythmic inspirations, Aldridge created romantic Parlour music, a popular genre played in middle-class living rooms, to explore her mixed ethnicity.



Sheet music was the most efficient way for songs to propagate before record players were commonplace, and Aldridge was a master of this genre.

Pianos were prevalent in middle-class households, and so were vocal accompaniments for parlor music, which was meant to be played at home.

Montague Ring published about 30 songs in this style, as well as instrumental pieces in various styles, and as a vocal instructor, pianist, and composer, her talents continued to expand.

Composer Aldridge is most known for his piano composition titled “Three African Dances,” which was based on the rhythms of West Africa.

When Aldridge made her first television appearance at the age of 88, on the British show “Music for You,” she was introduced to a new generation of listeners to Aldridge’s love ballads and other sambas and orchestral compositions.