Alexa Kenin Cause of Death, Career, Net Worth& More Updates!

The 1980s and true crime are two of my favourite genres, and you may already know this if you’ve been following my blog or other social media accounts. Heather Elvis: Parts One and Two was the most recent case I’ve written about on my blog, but I’ll be writing about others in the future.

It is my goal to write about cases that few people are aware of, some of which have been solved and others that remain unresolved (the Heather Elvis case is a high-profile one, but I was surprised to learn that many people had never heard of it before reading this article). Since I was a kid, I’ve always been fascinated with criminal psychology, the psychology of serial killers, and the reasons why they do what they do.

There are many people out there who may have seen or know anything about someone who has vanished and reading a blog article or viewing a YouTube video can help awaken those memories. I also write about solved cases, such as Rebecca Schaeffer, a beautiful, talented, and successful woman who was murdered and whose death is still a mystery to many people today, especially younger people. I find this sad, and I like to write about these types of cases to help ensure that these people are not forgotten and are still celebrated for all that they accomplished while they were alive. Because of her tragic death, I believe that Rebecca would have had a successful career and even won an Oscar by now. When I have all the facts straight, I’ll write about Rebecca’s case on my blog, so keep an eye out for it.

I’d like to write about some 1980s instances, and as I was thinking about this the other day, Alexa Kenin popped into my head. Similar to Rebecca, Alexa’s acting career was cut short, and many people either have no idea who she was or only remember her from the 1980s movie ‘Pretty In Pink and nothing else. My goal in writing this piece is to shed some light on the peculiar circumstances surrounding the death of Alexa, who was only 23 when she passed away.

Career

Kenin is a New Yorker at heart. When she was a child, her parents split and her mother, Maya Kenin, married John Ryan, a character actor. The House Without a Christmas Tree, starring Jason Robards and Lisa Lucas, was Kenin’s first starring role as a child actor and her first professional job. She was offered the role of Regan MacNeil in The Exorcist when she was just 10 years old. A casting call went out for Kenin, but he turned it down. According to the citations cited above,



In 1977, Kenin featured in John Guare’s Landscape of the Body at The Public Theater and in the off-Broadway production of Elusive Angel. In the following year’s television miniseries The Word, she played David Janssen’s daughter. On tour with Bill Macy and Patricia Harty, she played “Libby” in Neil Simon’s “I Ought to Be In Pictures,” which opened in December 1980. Additionally, she appeared in several ABC Afterschool Special episodes alongside Bette Davis, as well as in the 1982 television film A Piano for Mrs. Cimino.

Death

Kenin’s body was discovered in her Manhattan apartment on September 10th, 1985. No one knows for sure what happened to Kenin. In West Babylon, New York, she is interred in the New Montefiore Cemetery.

Net Worth Alexa Kenin

Alexa Kenin is one of Hollywood’s wealthiest actresses and one of the genre’s most recognizable faces. Alexa Kenin’s net worth has been estimated at $1.5 million by multiple sources, including Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider. She began her acting career at the tender age of nine or ten, playing Carla Mae in the 1972 television movie The House Without a Christmas Tree.

Her mother divorced John Ryan when Kenin was just 17 years old, so she and her mother relocated to Los Angeles. Kenin was a dual-career actress and student at Beverly Hills High School. Co-Ed Fever, a CBS sitcom from 1979, starred her in a starring role. After only one episode, the show was abruptly put on hold. The next year, she appeared alongside Kristy MacNichol and Tatum O’Neal in the teen comedy Little Darlings.