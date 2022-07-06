Alex Karras Cause of Death: A Star-Studded Actor Who Was an All-Pro Nfl Lineman at The Age of 77 He Passes Away!

According to his family, Karras had recently been diagnosed with renal failure, dementia, heart disease, and cancer. He also appeared in the television sitcom “Webster.” On behalf of former National Football League players who claim the league did not do enough to safeguard them from brain injuries, Karras filed a class-action lawsuit in the first quarter of 2018. According to the lawsuit, Karras had been subjected to a series of concussions. His lawyer, Craig Mitnick, stated that Karras died peacefully at home in Los Angeles, surrounded by loved ones.

For the last decade of his life, Mitnick recalled, “He suffered from dementia.” “He had lost his enthusiasm for living. Dementia and cancer had taken their toll on him, and his body finally succumbed. “He had such a commanding presence. A lot of that vitality was sapped by the disease.”Aside from his numerous football tackles, Karras is best known for his portrayal of Mongo, a dull-witted thug in Mel Brooks’ 1974 comedy Western “Blazing Saddles,” in which he knocked down a horse.

Karras was a University of Iowa All-American after growing up in Gary, Indiana. His career as an NFL defensive tackle began in 1958 when he signed with the Detroit Lions, and he quickly rose to the top. All-Pro four times but his irreverence led to disagreements with coaches, and he was suspended for gambling during the 1963 season. The pre-game coin flip, which determined which team would kick-off, was Karras’ first action after returning to football. It was Karras who said, “I’m sorry sir, I’m not permitted to gamble,” when the referee instructed him to call either heads or tails.

Cause of Death

When Karras was older, he began to experience a variety of health issues, including dementia, heart disease, and cancer, to which he eventually succumbed. A group of 3,500 former NFL players filed lawsuits against the league in early 2012, claiming that concussions and frequent strikes to the head had a long-term detrimental effect on their health.

A renal failure diagnosis was made public by Karras’ friend Tom McInerney on October 8, 2012. Before being transferred to hospice care, he received treatment at the Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. Karras died early the next morning, on October 10, after returning to his Los Angeles home to be with his family.

Early Life

He was the son of Dr. George Karras, a Greek immigrant (from Chios) from Chicago, who graduated from the University of Chicago and went on to earn a medical degree from the University of Alberta. Emmeline (née Wilson), Alex’s mother, is a registered nurse from Canada who married George Karras there. George Karras began a medical business in Gary, but he died when Alex was just thirteen years old.

Alex Karras was already a four-time Indiana all-state football selection at Gary’s Emerson High School when he began learning the game in a parking lot near his house with and against his athletically minded brothers. While in high school, Karras was also an accomplished baseball, track, and wrestling athlete. [required citation] He earned his bachelor’s degree in 1954.

Personal Life

Karras has two marriages. With Joan Jurgensen, he had five children in 1958.

When the marriage came to an end in 1975, it was divorced. On March 21, 1980, he wed actress Susan Clark and they had a daughter.

Alex Karras Net Worth:

Six Hundred Million Dollars

Karras had a six-figure fortune as an American football player, actor, and professional wrestler. When he died, Susan Clark’s and his combined fortune was worth around that much. As a former NFL player and star of Blazing Saddles and the ABC sitcom Webster, Karras was raised in Gary, Indiana, and came to prominence during his time with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League.

He graduated from Gary Emerson High School and attended the University of Iowa, where he was drafted in the first round of the 1958 NFL draught. For the Detroit Lions, he was a defensive tackle from 1959 to 1970, and he was selected to the Pro Bowl on four separate occasions (in 1959, 1960, 1961, and 1965). Among other honors, he was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team in the 1960s. He participated in 161 games, recovered 16 fumbles, and had four interceptions to his name. In 1963, he went on a gambling binge that kept him from participating in sports for the remainder of the year.

Because Karras missed only one NFL game due to personal injury in twelve seasons, he became known as the “iron man.” Karras signed a deal to become a professional wrestler before turning pro in football. After the gambling scandal in 1963, he was forced to return to professional wrestling. He signed with the NFL eight days later. Following a stint in the NFL, Karras worked as an ice cream parlor owner and a football coach in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, from 2007 to 2008. In 1980, Alex Karras married actress Susan Clark, with whom he had a daughter, Alexis Karras Clark. Karras died of renal failure on October 10th, 2012. He was honored with a College Football Hall of Fame induction in 1991.