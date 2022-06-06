Alec John Such Cause of Death, Bon Jovi’s First Bassist, Dies at 70

Bon Jovi confirmed on Sunday that bassist Alec John Such, a founding member of the band, had died at the age of 70. (June 5). Bon Jovi paid tribute to Alec on social media, writing, “You will be missed. The group’s statement read, “We are devastated to learn of the demise of our good friend Alec John Such.” “He was an original. ‘ Alec was a crucial part of Bon Jovi’s formation as a band. Since he was Tico’s childhood friend, he invited Richie to see us perform, and that’s how we ended up talking to each other. Alec was always outgoing and energetic. To this day, those precious memories fill my heart with both joy and sorrow. He will be sorely missed.”

Alec John Such Early Life, Career

According to the report, Alec grew up in the Big Apple. On November 14, 1951, in Yonkers, New York, he was born.

From the 1970s through the early 1980s, the musician performed on New Jersey’s rock circuit as a veteran performer, using music as an outlet ever since he was a child.

In addition to Tico Torres and Richie Sambora, he was the driving force for the band’s formation.

Alec managed the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, back in the 1980s. He arranged a gig for the band at the location. “Slippery When Wet” was one of the band’s most popular albums. Over 12 million copies of the album were sold. As a result of their subsequent success with “New Jersey,” they were invited to perform at the Giants Stadium. Alec played bass for Bon Jovi throughout the rest of his career, which ended in 1994 when he left the band.



In a prior interview, the musician claimed that he became “burned out” at the age of 43, as reported by Variety.

“Because it felt like work, and I didn’t want to work, I found it difficult to concentrate. In the beginning, I joined a band because I didn’t want to go to work “he continued.

Eventually, he was replaced by bassist Hugh McDonald, who joined the group six years ago.

Despite his departure from the band, he was invited to give a speech at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the band in 2018.

Cause of Death for The Rock Band Bon Jovi

On Sunday, the hashtag “RIP Alec” was trending on Twitter.

The Yonkers, New York-born singer was a member of the band, Bon Jovi, from its beginnings in New Jersey in 1983. Before joining Jon Bon Jovi, Such managed the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Sayreville, where Jon Bon Jovi & The Wild Ones had performed before.

That’s how Bon Jovi’s Slippery When Wet and New Jersey (1986, 1988) No. 1 albums sounded when they were released. However, he was replaced by Hugh McDonald, who stayed on until 1996.



In 2018, Howard Stern inducted him as a member of Bon Jovi into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, Hugh McDonald, Richie Sambora, and Tico Torres were also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Net Worth of Alec John

$10,000,000.00

$10 million: Alec John Such is an American musician that has a net worth of that amount. November 1951 saw the birth of Alec John Such in Yonkers, New York. From 1983 through 1994, he was the bass guitarist for the rock band Bon Jovi. Bon Jovi’s 1984 self-titled first album and their 1985 album 7800° Fahrenheit both featured this instrument.



Bon Jovi’s Slippery When Wet album, topped the US, Canada, Australia, Finland, and Switzerland charts in 1986. Bon Jovi’s 1988 album New Jersey, which peaked at number one in six different countries, and their 1992 album Keep the Faith, which peaked at number one in two different countries and at number 10 in eight others, both featured such musicians. Aside from “Runaway,” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “Bad Medicine,” “I’ll Be There for You,” and “Always,” he appeared on a number of other Bon Jovi tracks. The band 7th Heaven was handled by Such after he left the band. It was in 2001 that Bon Jovi invited him to join them on stage at Giants Stadium before his retirement from music.