There were friends and family members at Jarreau’s bedside at the hospital. He was best known for such hits as “We’re in This Love Together,” “Breakin’ Away,” and “Moonlighting” theme song.

We don’t know what killed him just yet. In an email to fans on Friday, Jarreau said his medical team had advised him to cancel all of his 2017 concert appearances. Seven-time Grammy winner Jarreau, who was in the hospital with friends and family, is best known for singles including “We’re In This Love Together,” “Breakin’ Away,” and the theme song to the TV show “Moonlighting.”

Early Life and Career

A Concert by Al Jarreau in (west Germany) in The Spring of 1981.

On March 12, 1940, Jarreau Was Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Fifth of Six Children. as A Child, Emile Alphonse Jarreau’s Parents Were Both Seventh-Day Adventist Church Ministers and Singers. as A Family, and Jarreau and His Mother Performed at Pta Meetings, as well as At Church Performances and Charities.

Jared Jarreau Served as A Lincoln High School Student Council President and An Official from Wisconsin’s Badger Boys State Delegation. After winning the Election,

He Became Governor of Boys State. with The Indigos, Jarreau Went on To Attend Ripon College and Sing in The Choir. in 1962, He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. and in 1964, He Graduated with A Master’s Degree in Vocational Rehabilitation from The University of Iowa, Two Years After Obtaining His Bachelor’s. as A Side Gig, Jarreau Played with George Duke’s Jazz Trio in San Francisco, Where He Also Worked as A Rehabilitation Counselor. with The Help of Acoustic Guitarist Julio Martinez, He Formed a Band in 1967. They Became the Main Attraction at A Little Nightclub in Sausalito Called Gatsby’s. as A Result of This Accomplishment, Jarreau Decided to Devote Himself Full-Time to The Art of Singing.

Personal Life

Two Marriages for Jarreau from 1964 until 1968, Jarreau and Phyllis Hall Had a Marriage. the Year Was 1977 when Jarreau Tied the Knot with His Second Wife, Susan Elaine Player. Player and Jarreau Had a Child Together, Ryan Jarreau.

Tomorrow Today Features the Vocal Talents of Ryan and Susan Jarreau, Who Sing Backing Vocals. All Fly Home, This Time, and Breakin’ Away Were Among Jarreau’s Albums for Which Susan Took Photos. Track 3 of We Got by Is Titled “Susan’s Song,” and She Is the Topic of It.

Death

Following His Performance in Barcelonnette on July 22, 2010, It Was Reported that Jarreau Had Become Dangerously Unwell in A French Hospital, Where He Was Being Treated for Respiratory and Cardiac Arrhythmias.

The Marseille Hospital Authority Stated that He Was Conscious, Stable, and In the Cardiac Unit of La Timone Hospital in Marseille, Where He Remained for Almost a Week for Examinations.



As a result of A Diagnosis of Pneumonia in June 2012, Jarreau Was Forced to Postpone Several Gigs in France. in The Five Years that Followed, until His Death in February of 2017, Jarreau Made a Full Recovery and Resumed Touring Widely.

Due to Weariness in Los Angeles, Jarreau Postponed the Rest of His 2017 Tour Dates on February 8, 2017. the Montreux Jazz Festival’s Montreux Jazz Academy Confirmed on That Day that Jarreau Would Not Be Returning as A Mentor to Ten New Performers, as He Had Done in 2015.

Career

In 1968, Jarreau Decided to Devote Himself Solely to The Jazz Genre. on Their Way to The South in 1969, Jarreau and Martinez Performed at Dino’s, The Troubadour, and Bitter End West. Johnny Carson, Mike Douglas, Merv Griffin, Dinah Shore, and David Frost Were All on Television. when Bette Midler, Jimmie Walker, and John Belushi Performed at The Improv, He Took the Stage in Between Them. His Involvement with The United Church of Religious Science and Scientology Occurred at This Time. Also About This Time, He Began Penning His Own Lyrics and Found that His Christian Spirituality Began to Affect His Music.

With Tom Canning, Jarreau Was Discovered by Warner Bros. Records in 1975. as A Result of The Success of His Critically Praised Debut, We Got By, He Became a Household Name and Was Awarded the Echo Award (the German Equivalent of The Grammys in The United States). on The 13th Episode of Saturday Night Live, Hosted by Peter Boyle, on Valentine’s Day 1976 He Performed a Song. Glow, His Second Album Would Win Him a Second Echo Award. Look to The Rainbow, the Album on Which He First Won a Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Performance in 1978, Was the Winner of His First Grammy.