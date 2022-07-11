Ademola Okulaja Cause of Death: Men’s Basketball Player for Unc in The Past Dies at The Age of 46!

Ademola Okulaja, a former North Carolina men’s basketball player, died at 46. It’s not yet clear what killed Okulaja, but she had previously battled cancer.

Okulaja, a 6-foot-9 forward from Berlin who graduated from UNC in 1999, was a native of Berlin. Okulaja garnered All-ACC accolades as a senior and was selected as the UNC team’s MVP. In 1997 and 1998, Okulaja was a member of the UNC Tar Heels’ Final Four teams, along with Antawn Jamison and Vince Carter.

Last season, Okulaja played for Brose Bamberg of the German Professional Basketball League (Bayern). In addition, Okulaja served as captain of the German national team at two FIBA World Championships, where his team finished third in 2002.

StreetLife International and Pro4Pros, Okulaja’s entertainment and sports consulting businesses, were launched after he retired from basketball in 2010. Dennis Schröder of the Houston Rockets and Daniel Theis of the Boston Celtics were among the clients Okulaja represented.

Cause of Death Ademola Okulaja

For the past several years, Ademola Okulaja has been battling cancer, according to a spokeswoman. He may have died as a result of it.

Early Life

Okulaja was born in Nigeria to a German mother and a Nigerian father, and the family moved to Berlin when he was three years old. Prior to attending the University of North Carolina, he graduated from John F. Kennedy School in Berlin in 1995.

Read More: Jimmy Williams Cause of Death: An Episcopalian Hero Died at The Age of 43!

Professional Career

Okulaja has played professionally for a number of Euroleague teams, including ALBA Berlin in the 1994–95 season, RheinEnergie Köln in the 1999–00 season, Barcelona (2001–02), Unicaja Malaga (2002–03), and Pamesa Valencia (2004–05) in Spain; and Benetton Treviso in Italy (2004).

During the 1999–2000 German national season, his ALBA Berlin squad was victorious in the Bundesliga. With Girona, he was named “Rookie of the Year” and made the All-League First Team. “Most Impressive Player” went to him at the 2002 Spanish All-Star Game.

After training camps with the Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs, and eventually the Utah Jazz, Okulaja tried out for the NBA three times, but he could not make an NBA team each time.

Okulaja underwent a year of therapy after being diagnosed with a spine tumor in 2008.

after it was a success, he returned to the Brose Baskets for one more season. In July of that year, he declared his retirement from the sport.

Read More: Mf Doom Cause of Death: Hip-Tricky Hop’s Bard the Age of 49 He Died!

Ademola Okulaja Career and Earnings/salary

North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball player Okulaja began his professional career in 1999 after playing college basketball for the Tar Heels (1995-1999). In 1999, Okulaja was conceived. In 2009, Okulaja ended his basketball career.

Okulaja was a member of the ALBA Berlin and CB Girona during the 1999-2000 and 2000-2001 seasons, respectively. Subsequent to his time at Barça, Okulja played for CB Málaga in 2001-2002, FC Girona in 2003-2004, Pallacanestro Treviso in 2004 and the FC Barcelona again in 2005-06.

At the FIBA World Championships in 2002, Okulaja represented Germany’s national basketball team and took home a bronze medal.

Read More: Neil Reed Cause of Death: Neal Reed’s Demise Passed Away |RIP|

Who Was Ademola Okulaja’s Wife?

There was Ademola Okulaja, who was married to his long-term partner of many years Michaela-Oretha. The couple has three boys to thank for their good fortune.