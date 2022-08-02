Aaron Hernandez Cause of Death: Former Teammates Still ‘Can’t Figure out What Happened’

The late American tight end Aaron Hernandez, who played for the New England Patriots from 2010 to 2012, was one of the sport’s most recognizable figures.

When he was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, 27, his illustrious NFL career came to a sudden end and was eclipsed. Two years after being charged with a double homicide in a drive-by shooting outside of a bar, Alex Hernandez was cleared of all charges.

Aaron Hernandez’s income and net worth were $50,000 at the time of his passing in 2017. Aaron Hernandez played American football and earned that amount. Aaron received a total NFL salary of about $11 million during the course of his brief NFL career.

The majority of Aaron’s income came from the signing bonus he got in 2012 when he agreed to a 5-year, $40 million deal with the Patriots. Of that contract, he would only receive about $10 million. Aaron was dismissed by the Patriots in 2013 after being charged with murder, forfeiting all remaining money under the contract.

Aaron’s struggle with financial hardship and attempts to sell off valuables including his home and Hummer to pay legal fees were made public during his murder trial.

In Bristol, Connecticut, Aaron Hernandez was born on November 6, 1989. As a wide receiver for Bristol Central High School, he broke numerous records at the local and national levels. He won the Gatorade Football Player of the Year award in Connecticut during his senior year.

Aaron continued his education at the University of Florida, where he represented the Gators from 2007 to 2009. He earned a first-team All-American while playing for the squad and received the John Mackey Award.

In 2010, Aaron was selected by the New England Patriots. Aaron was selected fairly late in the draught despite being one of the top collegiate prospects. This was probably because Aaron had a lot of baggage from his time as a Gator, including contentious habits.

For the Patriots, he performed admirably. He and Rob Gronkowski were one-half of what has been dubbed the best tight end tandem in NFL history. In his debut NFL season, Aaron received a base salary of $540,000.

Aaron Hernandez’s Income

Aaron Hernandez was almost out of money when he passed unexpectedly at the young age of 27, according to Net Worth Buzz and a number of other sites. His only assets were $50,000. His primary source of income had been the NFL.

Vocation of Aaron Hernandez

Aaron Hernandez had a successful career with the New England Patriots when they selected him in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft (113th overall). Prior to his 2013 release from the Patriots due to the murder accusations, he played with the team up to 2012.

He had committed to them for a 4-year deal costing $2.3 million in 2010 and a 7-year extension at an estimated $39.582 million in 2012. Included in this was a $12.5 million signing bonus.

Young adulthood and college

Aaron Josef Hernandez was born on November 6, 1989, in Bristol, Connecticut. Geno Auriemma, head coach of the women’s basketball team at the University of Connecticut, was his AAU coach when he also played basketball for Bristol Central High School.

His senior year was overshadowed by the tragic loss of his father due to complications from routine hernia surgery, despite the fact that he was chosen first-team All-State in 2006 after leading his team to the Central Connecticut Conference Southern Division Championship.

Hernandez became well-known while playing tight end for the University of Florida. He had the soft hands and breakaway speed of a wide receiver but was a solid blocker at 6’2″ and 245 pounds.

His 111 catches in three collegiate seasons set a school record for tight ends. In 2008, he was an honourable mention All-American on the National Championship team. The following year, he was a consensus All-American.

Death Factor

A new Netflix documentary series is focused on the ascent and fall of Aaron Hernandez, with all of its gore and misery. Hernandez died, though, how? Suicide may have been Aaron Hernandez’s method of death. Using a ligature, he killed himself in his cell.

This article contains a detailed description of what was discovered in Hernandez’s cell, which you can read here. It was a bizarre scene that was also horrifying.

On January 15, 2020, Netflix will begin streaming the documentary series Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. It explores Hernandez’s complicated psychology, including claims that he was abused as a child, a secret gay lifestyle, and, it was subsequently discovered, his catastrophic brain damage.

Hernandez’s fall from grace was reminiscent of a Shakespearean tragedy; the once-promising athlete, 4th round draught pick with a $40 million deal, was ultimately found guilty of killing Odin Lloyd, the lover of his fiancee’s sister.

He was also charged with numerous more violent crimes, including a double homicide in Boston for which he was exonerated. After his passing, a brain examination revealed that he had had the most severe case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy that experts had ever seen in someone his age.

Later in this essay, you can see pictures of his brain damage. Although he committed suicide, others argue that the CTE may have contributed to his suicide because it has been connected to increased suicidal desire and aggressive behavior. (Read more here about Junior Seau, a former NFL player, who was diagnosed with CTE. The Netflix documentary also touches on it.)

Documents from Hernandez’s prison file can be accessed here or here. You need to know the following regarding his cause of death: