When Aamir Liaquat Hussain was found unconscious in his Karachi residence on Thursday morning, Pakistani police were called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding his tragic death.

Ghulam Nabi Memon, the provincial police head, said the 50-year-old was found lifeless at his home by one of his employees and sent to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are trying to persuade the family to allow an autopsy because the circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear, according to the police chief.

According to the police chief, he has given the go-ahead to the postmortem to be performed in the Karachi police chief.

Rescuers say that Hussain’s family rejected the need for an autopsy and transferred the body to a morgue.

Fatal Illness of Aamir Liaquat Hussain

The cause of Amir Liaquat’s death will only be determined after the autopsy, according to the hospital’s management. According to Pakistani media, Liaquat became ill on Wednesday night, but he refused to go to the hospital, according to sources. His screams were audible to his coworkers. He was transported to the hospital when the door was busted open.



At 1 pm, SSP East Rahim Shirazi says that police received information about the lawmaker’s death from the public safety agency’s information desk. Two of his employees were living with the congressman, and one of them had gone to the police.

In Karachi, police discovered Aamir Liaquat unresponsive in a locked room. He was brought to a hospital, but he did not survive the trip.

Crime scene investigators were sent in to collect evidence, SSP said in a statement. Various angles have been considered in the beginning of the inquiry. Mr. X’s death certificate will shed light on the situation, he claimed.

Life in Childhood and Education

Sheikh Liaquat Hussain and Mahmooda Sultana were the parents of Hussain, who was born in Karachi on July 5, 1971.

Politics as A Career

After being elected to Pakistan’s National Assembly from the NA-249 (Karachi-XI) constituency in the general elections of 2002 on the Muttahida Qaumi Movement ticket, Hussain became the country’s first Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Zakat and Usher Division in the Shaukat Aziz cabinet in September 2004. Hussein asked Pakistani religious scholars to write a “Fatwa” in May 2005 on suicide bombings while he was the junior minister of Religious Affairs. A group of irate youngsters attacked him during a visit to Jamia Binoria in June 2005. No incident of manhandling Hussain was reported and police claimed that the mob screamed slogans exclusively. Until July 2007, Hussain served as the Minister of State for Religious Affairs, and he was also a member of the National Assembly. His party urged him to leave both positions.

Hussain’s anti-Salman Rushdie sentiments were deemed unacceptable by the party in an official statement. His political career came to an end in 2007. He was dismissed from the MQM in 2008 as well.

The Memhooda Sultana Foundation was founded by him.

Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre’s The 500 Most Influential Muslim Leaders from 2013 to 2015 featured Hussain in their yearly list. A few months later, in August 2016, Sindh Rangers rounded up Hussain when MQM members attacked media outlets, and leaders were arrested. As of February 2017, Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Court has ordered authorities to put the name of Hussain on the Exit Control List, despite the fact that police had not been able to produce Hussain in court proceedings, where he had been charged with facilitation of hate speech.

Hussain’s Net Worth

Aamir Liaquat Hussain is one of Pakistan’s wealthiest and most popular politicians, according to Forbes. The estimated net worth of Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been compiled from multiple sources, including Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider. He joined the Muttahida Qaumi Movement in 1994 and has been a member ever since.

Since Hussain would not have needed any fraudulent bachelor’s, master’s, or doctorate degrees if he obtained an MBBS degree from Liaquat Medical College Jamshoro in 1995, that claim was also faked.

The fact that Hussain claimed to hold both an MBBS degree from Trinity College in 1995 and a BA in Islamic Studies from the same institution was also observed.

An interview with Hussain stated that Trinity College and University awarded him both a Bachelor of Arts (BA) and a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Islamic Studies (based in Spain but incorporated in Dover, Delaware). A Master of Arts in Islamic Studies from Trinity College and University has also been stated by him.