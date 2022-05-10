Adreian Payne, Age, Cause of Death, Family, Parents, Career, Height, Net Worth !

Biography of Adreian Payne

Adreian Payne is a well-known basketball player who was born in the United States on February 19, 1991. Michigan State’s power forward/center helped the Spartans reach the Sweet 16 in 2012 and 2013, as well as the Elite Eight in 2014. The Atlanta Hawks drafted him 15th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, then traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves midway through the season. Adreian Payne’s zodiac sign is Pisces, according to astrologers.

Adreian DeAngelo Payne (born February 19, 1991) is an LNB Pro A basketball player who currently plays for ASVEL. He was a basketball player for Michigan State University in college.

Thomas Payne and Gloria Lewis are his parents, however, he was largely reared by his grandmother, Mary Lewis.

The Atlanta Hawks selected Payne with the 15th overall choice in the 2014 NBA draft on June 26, 2014. After averaging 12.5 points and 7.0 rebounds at the 2014 NBA Summer League, he signed his rookie scale deal with the Hawks on July 25. He was ruled out for the start of the regular season with plantar fasciitis in his left foot after managing five preseason games for the Hawks. With the injury, he missed the first ten games of the season, and upon his return, he was assigned to the NBA Development League’s Fort Wayne Mad Ants on November 20. On November 23, the Hawks recalled him, reassigned him on November 28, and recalled him again on December 6.

On February 19, 1991, he was born. Michigan was able to reach the Sweet 16 in 2012 and 2013, as well as the Elite Eight in 2014. In the middle of the 2014-15 season, the Atlanta Hawks traded the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was a part of the Panathinaikos basketball squad, which won the Greek league. He also won the GBL Championship in 2018 and the Greek Basketball Cup in 2019. The Detroit Free Press confirmed the news, reporting that former Michigan basketball player Adreian Payne had died.

College life

Payne averaged 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game as a freshman at Michigan State University, appearing in 34 games.

He was diagnosed with permanent diminished lung capacity during that year, a condition that impaired his stamina.

He led the Spartans in blocks (39) and finished eighth in the Big 10 in his sophomore season. He averaged 7.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in 37 games (36 starts). He was named to the Academic All-Big Ten team.

Payne led the Big Ten in free-throw percentage (.848) and blocked 46 shots as a junior, which ranks him sixth all-time among Michigan State players. He averaged 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game in 36 games (24 starts). Along with Michigan State colleagues Keith Appling and Gary Harris, Payne was chosen to the Second Team All-Big Ten.

Payne was on the preseason Naismith and Wooden Award watchlists heading into his senior year. He was named to the preseason Third Team All-America by CBS Sports. He was chosen to the Wooden Award Top 25 Watch List for the Midseason. Payne was selected Big Ten Player of the Week on two occasions. An ankle ailment forced him to miss seven games. Payne was chosen Second Team All-Big Ten at the end of the regular season.

The career of Adreian Payne

Adreian Payne is a well-known professional basketball player from the United States who played for Juventus Utena. Adreian Payne, 31, was shot and killed by a 29-year-old man in Orange County, Florida, on May 9, 2022. Adreian Payne was a basketball player who played center and power forward.

During his career, Adreian Payne played for the Atlanta Hawks, Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Minnesota Timberwolves, Erie BayHawks, Orlando Magic, Lakeland Magic, Panathinaikos, Nanjing Monkey King, ASVEL, Ormanspor, and Juventus Utena, among others.

Adreian Payne has also earned multiple honors for his work, including the Parade All-American team in 2010 and the All-Big Ten team twice.

Adreian Payne won the Greek Basketball Cup in 2019 and was the Greek League champion in 2018. Adreian Payne won the French trophy again in 2019 and was crowned Pro A champion.

Adreian Payne’s Childhood, Wife, and Educational Background

Adreian Payne was born on February 19, 1991, in Dayton, Ohio, United States, and will be 31 in 2022. Adreian Payne has always desired to be a professional basketball player. He has always been interested in sports and has spent his entire childhood playing hoops.

Adreian Payne began his basketball career when he was very young. Mary Lewis, Adreian Payne’s adoring grandma, raised him. Adreian Payne graduated from Jefferson High School and Michigan State University with a Bachelor’s degree.

Adreian Payne was born on 19 February 1991 in Dayton, Ohio, the United States is an American basketball player. Discover Adreian Payne’s Biography, Age, Height, Physical Stats, Dating/Affairs, and Family and career updates. Learn How rich is He this year and how He spends money? Also, learn how He earned most of networth at the age of 29 years old?

