How to dry and cure cannabis to ensure quality, shelf life

As crucial as growing the crop is preparing for what will happen once it is harvested. The “magic is made” in the drying, curing, and storing processes, according to marijuana and hemp producers and processors.

Following harvest, when freshly cut plants are “wet” and full of moisture, cultivators hang the plants upside down or remove the blossoms to speed up the drying process.

Developing a Plan in Advance

After plants have dried, the buds are cut and placed in containers to prevent moisture loss and maintain flavours and smells.

Casey Flippo, CEO of Little Rock, Arkansas-based Dark Horse Medicinals and Natvana, a firm that extracts hemp, said that marijuana and hemp growers need to have post-harvest plans in place before they plant crops or buy inputs.

The amount of space required for harvest, pre-processing, drying, and curing is usually always greater than anticipated, according to Flippo.

Dryi g

According to Josh Schneider, CEO of San Diego-based Cultivaris Hemp, the required quantity of space varies on the cultivation technique.

The majority of people “wing it and suffer the consequences of terpene loss, contamination, or entire crop loss, all paired with loads of unnecessary stress,” the author claimed.

Cannabis and hemp can be dried using a variety of techniques, such as:

The entire plant is hung to dry.

floral plants that have been wet-buckled.

drying plants in industrial drying chambers or on racks made for food.

Although automated drying can cut drying time from weeks to hours, it frequently results in escalating costs.

Traditional hang-drying, however, isn’t necessarily less expensive; it requires a lot of labour and, if done incorrectly, can result in crop losses or damage.

Plants can be left whole or broken into individual branches by growers who choose to hang-dry their crops.

According to John Sedillo, CEO and creator of Santa Fe, New Mexico-based vertically integrated hemp producer Family Hemp Brands, whole-plant drying is most frequently used for larger harvests.

Wet buds can be arranged rather closely when drying flowers on screens or trays, however, Sedillo advised against stacking them on top of one another.

He noted that when selecting a drying procedure, the particular growing zone should also be taken into account.

To lower the risk of mould in moist or humid areas, it is advisable to divide plants into individual branches or leave more distance between plants.

Sedillo suggested that whole-plant drying might be necessary in dry or desert areas to sluggish the drying process.

You will need around 75% of that space to hang your plant, according to him, if the typical plant is 5 feet tall and 4 feet broad before harvesting.

Because the branches pull closer to the plant’s centre when it is hung upside down, plants will need less space to dry.

Sedillo dries his plants using the whole-plant hanging technique in a controlled environment.

The duration of the drying process varies from three to four weeks depending on the bulk and profile of the blossoms.

Curing

The curing procedure is a crucial postharvest stage that adds value to the finished product’s quality for growers of smokable flowers, whether they be hemp or marijuana.

With the use of an automated system, Cultivaris can dry and cure 1,200–1,800 pounds of wet-bucked flowers in just 14 days.

“We find that flower that has been properly cured retains and enhances its flavour and smokability while keeping the bloom’s ideal colour and moisture levels,” Schneider added.

“Getting curing properly requires time and effort, but it pays off in higher prices for excellent smokable flower.” If it becomes “a substantial market” for growers, there may be a justification for curing smokable hemp flower, according to Flippo.

If it isn’t, he advised, “my recommendation would be to locate the most affordable harvest and drying method available and go that path.”

Traditional curing takes 10 to 30 days to adequately cure the crop, needs a lot of work, and demands a lot of room, according to Flippo.

However, he describes the action as “a no-brainer” that marijuana growers should prepare for from the beginning. Because of mould or bacteria and excessive light exposure, Flippo warned that poor planning could easily turn a multimillion-dollar crop into an inferior product.

Drying is “where the magic is either made or lost,” says Sedillo, whereas curing and drying are frequently conflated or misused phrases. He claimed that if cannabis is dried incorrectly, it cannot be cured back into its original state. Cannabis is dried using a Sedillo between 55 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit and 45 to 60 per cent humidity.

Storage

Cannabis should be stored by growers according to the amount and duration anticipated for storage. Flower can be preserved in a container that is tightly sealed, shields the product from light and humidity, and regulates air moisture.

Top-shelf cannabis flower stores well for an extended period of time in 50-gallon plastic drums made of food-grade plastic that are airtight.

According to Flippo, the flower needs to be kept indoors in a climate-controlled space where it isn’t frequently moved or altered. Sedillo claims that it is unnecessary to “burp” flowers, which is the process of opening the container to let the gas out. Contrary to widespread belief, he continued, “burping” your flowers indicates that they weren’t adequately dried.