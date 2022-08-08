Detectable levels of the drug weed (commonly known as cannabis) in the blood and urine of former users have been shown to persist for up to 30 days after their last usage. People who use cannabis frequently may have traces of it in their hair for months after they stop using the substance, similar to the detection times for other narcotics. The amount and frequency of use determine the detection windows for cannabis. Longer detection durations are typically seen with both increased dosages and increased frequency of use.

When used on a regular basis, traces of cannabis use can potentially remain detectable for weeks, if not months. After the Final Time, It Was Used, It Became a Reliable Source. Keep reading to learn about the time frames for detecting cannabinoids in bodily fluids such as urine, blood, saliva, and hair.

Just How Long Would It Take to Show up On a Drug Test?

Whether or not a drug test will reveal the presence of marijuana in your system depends on how much you smoked or ingested and the specific test utilized.

Urine testing is the most common drug testing method trusted Source. While detection windows may vary, a 2017 review suggests that weed may be detectable in urine for the following amounts of time after last use:

single use: 3 days

moderate use (four times per week): 5 to 7 days

chronic use (daily): 10 to 15 days

chronic heavy use (multiple times per day): more than 30 days

Fat molecules are a good target for the binding of cannabis metabolites. Because of this, they can linger in your body for quite a long time, especially if you also happen to have a lot of fat molecules.

Recent cannabis use, defined as used within the last 2-12 hours as determined by a blood test, is often detectable from a reliable source. Heavy use, however, has been discovered 30 days after the last use of a trusted source. Detection times are lengthened with continued intensive use.

Sputum Analysis

In rare situations, Trusted Source may be able to detect cannabis use on the same day as a saliva test.

According to a paper published in 2020, THC might be discovered in the saliva of heavy users up to 72 hours after their last use. Oral fluid may retain THC longer than blood does after a single consumption.

Smoking or being around secondhand smoke can introduce THC into the saliva. But its metabolites can only be seen in the mouth after cannabis has been smoked or consumed.

Roadside testing with oral fluid is an option in states where marijuana prohibition exists.

Analyzing Hair

According to a reliable source, hair follicle examinations can detect drug usage up to 90 days in the past. Cannabinoids are absorbed by the hair follicles from the bloodstream, the sebum and perspiration that coat the hair shaft, and the follicles themselves after use.

Considering that human hair grows at a rate of around half an inch each month, a sample of 1.5 inches of hair from near the scalp can reveal whether or not a person has used marijuana within the preceding three months.

How Long Before I Start to Feel the Effects of It Being Broken Down (metabolized)?

The body is able to absorb THC.

Reliable Reference when using cannabis in any form. Organs and adipose tissues can temporarily store some THC.

The liver is in charge of degrading THC. There are more than a hundred different metabolites, but 11-OH-THC (11-hydroxy-delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) and THCCOOH are the most notable (11-nor-9-carboxy-delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol).

These metabolites are tested for in drug tests because they remain in the body for far longer than THC does.

THC and its metabolites are eliminated from the body through the genitourinary system.

The rate at which THC metabolites are eliminated from the body is influenced by how often cannabis is used. Higher concentrations of THC metabolites are seen at baseline with more consumption. The longer it takes for THC metabolites to leave the body, the more THC the person consumed.

To what extent do various circumstances determine how long it remains in your body?

The amount of time marijuana remains in your bloodstream depends on a variety of things. Some of these elements are not related to the drug per se but to how individuals’ bodies process and metabolize it, such as body mass index (BMI) and metabolic rate.

How you consume marijuana is also a contributing element. The dose, frequency, route of administration, and strength of cannabis all play a role.

High-THC marijuana is known to have a longer half-life. Ingested marijuana may also stay in your system for a little while longer than smoked marijuana.

In General, the Time It Takes for Marijuana to Be Completely Flushed out Of Your System Increases with Both the Amount Used and The Frequency with Which It Is Used

I was wondering if there was anything you could do to speed up your metabolism and help you get through it more quickly.

Not much can be done to hasten the elimination of THC metabolites from the body.

The elimination of THC from the body is a slow process. It’s possible that working out, eating right, and drinking enough water will help, but it probably won’t make a huge difference.

The internet is rife with resources offering detox kits and other medicinal solutions for cannabis. In many cases, you’ll need to take a herbal supplement like creatinine or vitamin B12 in addition to drinking lots of water to dilute your pee.

These kits are not reliable, and ingesting huge amounts of water quickly can be harmful.

I’m curious as to how long it takes before I start to notice anything.

The intoxicating effects of marijuana use are rapidly apparent. However, after ingesting marijuana, the full effects may not be felt for up to three hours.