Best Cannabis Seed Banks To Buy Cannabis Seeds Online in 2022

According to the Pew Research Center, there has never been a more favorable time for cannabis legalization in the United States. More people in the United States are thinking about starting their own cannabis farms now than ever before because medical marijuana has been legalized in 37 states and recreational marijuana in 16.

The passage of the 2018 Farm Bill has been widely credited with greatly increasing domestic production of both cannabis and hemp. The number of people in the United States who want to cultivate their own food is higher than ever. Exactly where are they going, then? Probably to one of the thousands of cannabis seed banks that can be located with a simple Google search.

For those unfamiliar, “seed banks” are storage facilities for seeds with the goal of preserving and spreading genetic diversity. This means that online cannabis seed banks are essential in providing would-be cultivators with the seeds they need to launch their cannabis cultivation operations. However, not all of these are trustworthy, and the quality can vary greatly depending on the provider. Growers just starting out may feel overwhelmed by all the choices available to them.

Therein lies our mission, then! Here we take a look at ten of the best seed banks from which American citizens (at least in states where doing so is legal) can purchase cannabis seeds and begin cultivating their own cannabis.

The Best 10 Online Sources to Buy Cannabis Seeds

Criteria for Ordering

Picking a cannabis seed bank partly relies on whether or not they stock the strains you’re interested in cultivating. As it varies from person to person, we could not factor that into our rankings. Instead, we centered our attention on the following elements.

Seed Quality

The quality of the seeds is a major factor in our rankings. Maximizing your chances of germination requires high-quality seeds. The quality of your plants, including the buds, is maximized when you start with high-quality seeds.

Assurances of Happiness

Seed banks that offer money-back guarantees are among the best. A small percentage of any seed bank’s total stock will be of lower quality, even the best ones. The best of them recognize that this is possible and work to rectify any problems their customers may have. Of course, if a seed bank offers a money-back guarantee, it must be confident in its offerings.

Covert Delivery

However, the states your package must travel through may have different laws regarding the possession and transport of cannabis. And the stigma and negative connotations that surround cannabis persist to this day. This is why we give preference to seed banks that pack their seeds in unobtrusive ways. The best seed banks often disguise their product as something else, like a DVD case or a toy, to avoid detection.

Reasons to Believe in Us

As far as cannabis seed banks go, you can confidently follow our recommendations. We’ve been assisting cannabis farmers in locating trustworthy online seed banks for years. Since then, we’ve covered a wide range of retailers, from the largest and best-known to some of the tiniest and most obscure. We have spent considerable time contrasting and contrasting them based on the aforementioned criteria.

Our rankings are based on extensive background information and research, as well as a thorough examination of each candidate on an individual basis.

Seed Varieties for Marijuana

Autoflower

After only a few weeks of growth, autoflowering seeds will produce beautiful blossoms. And most importantly, growers don’t have to alter the light schedule to initiate or maintain the flowering stage of growth.

Beginner

Seeds that are suitable for novice gardeners are meant here. They are not easily harmed by fungi, aphids, or other pests.

CBD Oil Extracted From Hemp, or CBD

To legally grow hemp, you need these seeds. Thus, they contain no more than 0.3% THC. They typically have a greater concentration of CBD, though this is not always the case.

Varieties that Bloom Rapidly or Very Rapidly

Some cannabis varieties, known as fast strains, fast flowering strains, or quick strains, complete their flowering stage a week or two sooner than others.

Feminized

Only female plants will grow from feminised seeds. This is crucial, as most cultivators prefer female plants, which produce buds, to be grown. Growing seeds and picking out the males is a tedious process that can be avoided with feminised seeds.

CBD content very high

The CBD content of these strains is exceptionally high. What each seed bank considers to be high CBD varies.

Substantial levels of THC

These cannabis varieties typically have above-average THC levels. High THC strains are defined differently by each seed bank, just as high CBD strains are.

High Yield

More flowers are harvested per square meter from high-yield strains. They allow you to maximize yield from a constrained growing area.

Hybrids

Genetically, hybrids include traits from both indica and Sativa strains.

Indica

As one of the two primary types of cannabis strains, indicas are notorious for producing profound physical effects. The plants are short and stocky with big, broad leaves. They outgrow Sativa in both speed and yield. Most of them have higher CBD concentrations than THC ones.

Indoor

These seeds are ideal for indoor cultivation. A person who intends to cultivate indoors, whether in a greenhouse or some other setting, would benefit greatly from them.

With Trace Amounts of THC or Less

These varieties contain less of the psychoactive compound THC. Always keep in mind that the standards for what constitutes “low” or “extra-low” will vary from seed bank to seed bank. In most cases, the THC level will still be above 0.3% (below that, the plant is considered hemp).