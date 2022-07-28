7 Possible Cannabis Health Benefits!

Cannabis has a long and varied history, as well as a reputation for being contentious. Even in the medical area, cannabis has found a wide range of applications since it is so versatile and beneficial.

What to Know About Cannabis

Understanding cannabis might be complicated, but we’ll try our best to make it understandable: Cannabinoids are the chemical compounds that make up the cannabis plant. THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) are the two most well-studied cannabinoids. You may have seen CBD products in the form of oils, gummy bears, beverages, and other items for medicinal purposes. THC, on the other hand, is the component responsible for the “high” that many people associate with cannabis.

How Can Cbd Be Used to Benefit Health?

Even if You’ve Never Heard of Cbd, It’s Clear that It’s Becoming Increasingly Popular and Has Even Spawned an Entirely New Sector Here at Jwu. Despite the fact that More Studies Is Needed to Determine Just how Beneficial Cbd as A Medicine Is, There Have Already Been Many Encouraging Outcomes. Cbd Has Been Shown to Improve Health in Seven Ways.

1. Lowering Blood Pressure

Researchers from Jci Insight Found that Cbd Reduced the Blood Pressure of Human Volunteers in A Research in 2017. Stress Tests Including Mental Arithmetic, Isometric Exercise, and The Cold Pressor Test Lowered Their Resting Blood Pressure.

2. Reducing Inflammation

According to A Research by The Rockefeller Institute of Medical Research, Cbd Has Been Shown to Lessen Inflammation and The Neuropathic Pain It Can Induce.

3. Preventing Relapse in Drug and Alcohol Addiction

A 2018 Study Found that Cbd Can Be Beneficial to Those Who Struggle with Substance Abuse. Relapse Is Typically Brought on By Cravings, Anxiety, and Loss of Impulse Control that Are Brought on By Stress in Preclinical Trials with Lab Rats.

4. Treating Anxiety Disorders

Preclinical Studies Have Shown that Cbd May Be Beneficial in Treating Generalised Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder, Social Anxiety Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Anxiety Is the Most Prevalent Illness for Which Patients Take Cbd.

On Top of A Cannabis Leaf, a Vial, and A Dropper Full of Cbd Oil.

5. Treating Gastrointestinal (GI) Disorders

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, and More Can Be Prevented and Treated with Cbd and Other Non-Psychoactive Cannabinoids, According to A Recent Study. in Order to Alleviate and Prevent Symptoms, Cbd Has Anti-Inflammatory Qualities.

6. Preventing Seizures

Cbd Has Been Studied for Decades as A Treatment for Epilepsy and Other Seizure Disorders, and A New Study Found That It Helps Reduce Symptoms and Frequency of Seizures.

7. Fighting Cancer

Studies Have Shown that Cbd Can Inhibit Cell Growth and Induce Cell Death in Cervical Cancer Cell Lines, and It Has Numerous Anti-Cancer Effects that Can Help Prevent Various Cancers, Treat Tumours, and Benefit the Immune System. in Addition, Cbd Has Been Used to Help Alleviate the Side Effects of Chemotherapy.

There Are Many More Benefits that Have yet To Be Discovered and Evaluated. Students in Our New Cannabis Entrepreneurship Programme Are Expected to Play a Significant Part in The Development of The Cannabis Industry’s Future.

