Zombieland Saga Season 2 Release Date: Confirm or Cancelled! Check Here!

In the Spring 2021 anime season, the second season of Zombieland Saga has been officially announced to premiere on April 8, 2021.

Amazon Prime Video in Japan will debut in the second season. The sequel is also being streamed on Crunchyroll.

Actor Hakuryu, a native of Saga Prefecture, made the announcement during a July 2019 speech at the Zombie Land Saga LIVE IN SAGA event. The second season of the series will be called Zombieland Saga Revenge. However, when will Zombieland Saga Revenge be released?

As the clock struck 00:01 on January 1st, 2021, Japan’s New Year’s Day, an announcement was made about the upcoming Zombie Land Saga Season 2. After the release of a trailer for the sequel, Zombie Land Saga Revenge announced that the core cast was returning, as well as listing MAPPA’s employees.

In the fall 2018 anime season, the Zombieland Saga anime (or Zombie Land Saga) came out of the shadows and into the light as a cooperation project. However, it appears that the zombie revolt is not over yet!

For some time now, the developers have been hinting at Zombie Land Saga Revenge. In Japan, the first season of Zombieland Saga had just begun broadcasting when the show’s creators began discussing the possibility of a second season.

On the release date of Zombie Land Saga: Revenge

Any organization that was involved in making the anime, such as MAPPA, Cygames, or Avex, had to wait years to formally confirm the release date of Zombieland Saga Season 2. The release date for Zombieland Saga Revenge has been officially set for july 8, 2022.

In the case of animated films, the process can take years to complete. It’s probable that production didn’t begin right away because MAPPA’s schedule had already been established in detail. The series, on the other hand, appears to have been planned with the sequel in mind.

The God of High School anime series, helmed by Seong Hu Park, one of the storyboard writers and episode directors for the first season of Zombieland Saga, was MAPPA’s summer project in 2020. Attack on Titan Season 4 and Jujutsu Kaisen are their main priorities for the latter half of 2020 into the first half of 2021. (which is being directed by Mr. Park).

Read More: Anime Legends Release Date when Will It Release? Latest Updates 2022!

The manga adaptation of Zombieland Saga enriches the anime’s narrative.

Megumu Soramichi, well known for her work on the finished manga series Rakudai Kishi no Cavalry, has already begun work on a Zombieland Saga comic series based on the anime.

The manga adaptation thus far has been a very faithful reproduction of the anime, but it does have some additional sequences featuring Kotaro, the Drive-In Tori chicken restaurant, and even some cookery panels.



Games Cycomi website is running a serialization of the manga. Although an official English translation has yet to be licensed, fan-made scanlation initiatives have remained up to date with the most recent chapters of the manga.

Read More: Parallel World Pharmacy Anime Release Date Revealed – All You Need to Know!

An idol group parody show called Zombieland Saga has given fresh life to Saga in the real world.

Even though some viewers thought they were being duped into watching an idol anime, the plot had enough surprises to keep everyone engaged and entertained. It is a parody of the Japanese idol industry, which is renowned for its extreme lifestyles and repeated content. What better parallel could there be for the Zombieland Saga protagonists than to make them idols, both in terms of their physical and mental well-being. Although it may seem like an odd choice of names for a zombie idol group, Franchouchou is actually a nod to the industry’s seedier side. Franchouchou, the Japanese pronunciation of which sounds like the odor of decay, is a youthful term of endearment for someone unique in the French language.

Idol producers aren’t trying to scare people away from the industry by saying it’s hopeless. As a result, the anime elicits appreciation for the idol industry, with the theme being that idols, their admirers, and even their eccentric producers can all find joy if everything is done respectfully and within normal parameters. The success of the anime has also sparked attention in the Saga Prefecture, in a meta moment. Crunchyroll says that thousands of people flocked to the cultural relic, some traveling from as far away as Tokyo, to see the zombie girls living in the decrepit former Karatsu City Historical Folk Museum. Zombieland Saga Season 2 will be revived as a follow-up anime after the success of the Franchouchou girls.