Yona of The Dawn Anime Season 2 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

Is a second season of Yona of the Dawn in the works? This anime’s second season has yet to be officially announced, hence there is no release date for the second season.

Season 2 of Yona of the Dawn is the question. And when will Season 2 of Yona of the Dawn be released?

Whether or not a second season of Yona of the Dawn will air in 2022 is still up in the air, but we do have a rough idea of when it might air.

Yona of the Dawn, or Akatsuki no Yona in Japanese, is a popular manga series adapted into an anime.

Mizuho Kusanagi is the creator and artist of the Yona of the Dawn manga series.

It’s no surprise that fans around the world want to know if Yona of the Dawn will get a second season because it’s an amazing romance anime series with big fantasy elements.

Yona, a princess and the star of this show, is the main protagonist.

Yona, the princess and sole successor to the Kouka Kingdom, finds her world turned upside down when the monarch is assassinated and her beloved cousin Su-won is betrayed.

A Release Date for The Second Season of Yona of The Dawn?

The second season of “Yona of the Dawn” has not yet been announced. Studio Pierrot, which produces the series, has delayed an unusually long period to declare any change in the status of the show.

According to a tweet by Kusanagi, the 2016 Kunamoto earthquakes appeared to derail her efforts for a moment, but that was five years ago. There are 34 volumes of manga and decent ratings, but Anime Next Season thinks that the programme is done because of poor merchandise sales and the fact that the show’s social media sites are no longer promoting it.

The less likely it is that an anime will be renewed in the future, the longer it goes without one. Several months ago, the website TV Season & Spoilers warned viewers that they should give up hope of seeing their favourite shows renewed before the years 2021 or 2022 arrived. In the improbable event that the show’s renewal is announced this week, it will still take at least a year for it to reappear on television. Unfortunately, the clock is ticking.

Read More: Love Is War Anime Season 3 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

Yona of The Dawn Season 2’s Plot?

Season 2 of “Yona of the Dawn” is expected to follow the manga’s storyline. Eight volumes of the manga were featured in the season’s opening episode; Volume 18 was featured in an OVA. Yona and the dragons will prepare for combat against Su-Won and his friends in the second season, which will be based on further chapters of the book beginning with Volume 9.

Yona and her friends must deal with taxes, bandits, a Fire Festival, and other mishaps while Su-Won prepares for war. Of course, it isn’t going to be simple.

Those who have read the manga may expect to see a strong focus on Yona’s early adventures with Su-Won and Hak, as well as a flashback-style look at the White Dragon, Kija.

Read More: The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Anime Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

Who Will Play Yona of The Dawn in The Upcoming Second Season?

You can watch season one of “Yona of the Dawn” dubbed (American actors voice the characters) or subbed (English subtitles).

The series’ English dub features veteran voice actress Monica Rial as Yona, the show’s titular character. Son Hak is played by Christopher R. Sabat, Yun is played by Clifford Chapin, Su-Won is played by Micah Solusod, and Gija is played by Ian Sinclair.

With such a long break between seasons, it’s hard to predict what might happen, but the voice cast isn’t likely to undergo any substantial changes. A voiceover artist would most likely replace an actor in the event of a vacancy. However, it’s still too early to tell if there will be any casting complications if this show is brought back. Hopefully, we’ll find out soon enough.