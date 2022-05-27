Wandering Witch Season 2 Release Date: Is Series Confirmed This Year!

Elaina will continue her journey across the globe in Season 2 of the Wandering Witch anime, visiting many new countries. However, when will Majo no Tabitabi Season 2 be released?

“Production of Majo no Tabitabi TV Anime Season 2 has been greenlit,” anime news leaker Ranobe Sugoi claimed on March 7, 2021. Please keep in mind that this information has yet to be officially confirmed.

The Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina anime was produced by animation studio C2C for the first season. C2C is best known for working with Satelight on the M3 anime, Aquarion Logos, and WorldEnd: The Journey of Elaina. What do you do when the world comes to an end? Are you occupied? Will you come to our rescue?

The Harukana Receive manga was adapted into an anime in 2018, the Hitoribocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu manga in 2019, and the Shachibato game in early 2020.

Toshiyuki Kubooka, best known for the Berserk film trilogy and directing Harukana Receive, directed the first season of the Wandering Witch anime.

Release Date Predictions for Majo No Tabitabi Season 2

The release date for Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina Season 2 has yet to be confirmed by Studio C2C, Kadokawa, or any other company involved in the anime production. There has also been no word on a Majo no Tabitabi Season 2 sequel. This article will be updated with the relevant information once the news is officially confirmed. In the meantime, fans can speculate on when or if the Wandering Witch Season 2 premiere will take place.

Elaina said they’d be traveling together in the future in the final scene of Episode 12 that introduced Wandering Witch’s Amnesia, which seemed to tease a second season.



On June 27, 2022, the First Wandering Witch Blu-Ray/Dvd Box Set Was Released. in Japan, Volume 1 Sold 4,112 Copies in Its First Week. However, by December 21, 2020, Preorder Sales Had Already Surpassed 5,000 Copies, Which Is More than Double the Number of Popular Anime Series that Have Been Renewed in The Past.

Although International Streaming Revenue Has Become the Most Important Factor for Success in Recent Years, the Disc Volume Sales Will Give Us an Idea of How Popular the Tv Series Are in Japan.

Both Critics and Audiences Have Given Positive Feedback so Far. the Anime’s First Season Appears to Be Popular Enough on The Fu Animation Now Streaming Platform, Which Is Important Because Streaming Revenue Is the Most Important Factor in Deciding Whether or Not a Second Season Will Be Produced.



Tsukimichi: Moonlight Fantasy, Based On An Adventure Fantasy Light Novel Series, Will Be Released in 2021 by Studio C2 C. the Studio Is Known for Putting out Two Anime Films per Year.

A Second Season of The Wandering Witch Anime Is Unlikely to Be Greenlit in Advance. Because Anime Productions Are Planned Years in Advance, Studio C2 C’s Second Season Will Most Likely Take Several Years to Complete.

When It Comes to Anime, What Is the Difference Between a Light Novel and An Anime?

The Ln Series Started Serializing in 2014, but It Was only Available as An Amazon Ebook at The Time. in 2016, Ga Novel Picked It up And Began Publishing It as A Light Novel Series. Furthermore, the Series’ Author Jougi Shiraishi and Illustrator Azure Have Published Seventeen Volumes to Date. the Ln Series Is Still Going Strong, and The Next Installment Will Be out Soon. on The Other Hand, the Anime Adaptation Stayed True to The Source Material. the Studio Has to Compress the Content a Little Because There Is so Much of It. as A Result, There Weren’t Many Things in The Anime. the Best Part Is That It Had No Bearing on The Series’ Main Plot.



In Comparison to The Ln, the Third Episode of The Anime Was a Little Darker, Which Surprised the Viewers. Majo No Tabitabi’s First Installment only Used Three of The Seventeen Books Available. as A Result, C2 C Has Plenty of Material to Work with In Season 2 of Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina. with The Remaining Source Material, the Studio Could Even Make Several More Seasons of The Anime.

What Will Take Place Next?

Elaina Visited a Country Where All of Her Desires Are Fulfilled in The Anime First Season Finale, Which Viewers Saw in The Anime’s First Season Finale. After Arriving at Mirarose’s Castle, She Even Discovered a Shocking Truth. She Discovered that There Are Multiple Versions of Herself. Eliana Later Confronted Her Angrier Self and Questioned Her About Her Actions. There Was Not only The Angrier One but Also a Violent Elaina. Elaina, the Enraged Elaina, and Elaina, the Violent Elaina, Began Fighting Soon After. Both Versions Agreed to Publish a Book Based on Their Diaries, Which They Dubbed Wandering Witch.



Elaina Later Met Amnesia in Another Country and Swapped Bodies with Her. Finally, They Decided to Embark on A Journey Together. Now, in Wandering Witch: Elaina’s Adventure, Elaina and Amnesia Are Expected to Travel Together in Season 2. It’s Possible that The Witch Will Run Into More Versions of Herself Later on In Her Journey. During Their Journey, They Will Face a Number of Difficult Challenges Together and Will Continue to Wander Around.

As a result, the Anime’s Second Season Will Most Likely Begin with The Adaptation of Volume 4 of The Ln Series. It Will End in The Sixth Book of The Source Material if The Pacing Remains the Same.