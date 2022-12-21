Vinland Saga Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot Details And Latest Updates in 2022!

Vinland Saga, a Japanese historical television series, is a brilliant animated recreation of some of Europe’s top stories. Based on the Makoto Yukimura’s manga series of the same name, the series was proven to be one of the most loved anime among the age group of 18-45 year.

The first season of this Japanese historical drama aired on July 7, 2019, but it got worldwide popularity after its release on Netflix in July 2022. Since the second season of the series has been ordered, a lot of people are very curious to know more about the second installment, so here we’ve gathered all the latest information regarding its release date, cast, plot details, trailer, and a lot more, so keep reading to know…

Vinland Saga Season 2 Release Date

【New Trailer】

VINLAND SAGA Season 2

VINLAND SAGA Season 2

Scheduled for January 9, 2023! The anime will stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix and more.. (Animation Production: MAPPA)

On January 9th, 2023, Vinland Saga season 2 would officially premiere on television. On the other hand, the anime will be simultaneously shown on Netflix and Crunchyroll on the same day as the Japanese broadcast.

According to the anime’s official website. Vinland Saga season 2 will be available on Netflix globally, excluding China.

Cast & Crew

Recurring Cast

Shuhei Yabuta as director

Hiroshi Seko as series composer

Abiru Takahiro as a character designer

Yusuke Takeda as art director

Yuki Kawashita as photography director

Satoshi Hashimoto as a color designer

Yutaka Yamada as music composer

Yuuto Uemura as Thorfinn

Kenshou Ono as Canute

New Additions

Shunsuke Takuechi as Einar

Mayumi Sako as Arnheid

Yuu Hayashi as Olmar

Taiten Kusunoki as Thorgil

Hideaki Tezuka as Ketil

Mugihito as Sverkel

Vinland Saga season 2 trailer

The latest season two teaser has just gone live, revealing what we may anticipate from the return of Vinland Saga.

As you can see above, the clip is truly stunning, and it demonstrates MAPPA’s attention to detail. This video has it all, from fire to rage to fortune. Season two will follow an adult Thorfinn as he continues his journey through a new world destroyed by Vikings. And when he meets some new allies, well, the man’s world is flipped upside down once more.

What will be the plot for Vinland Saga season 2?

In the first season, we saw Thors, an honorable Jomsviking commander, murdered in an unfair fight by Askeladd, the head of a gang of mercenaries. Thorfinn, his son, who observed all that happened, promised to revenge on his father in a fair fight against Askeladd.

However, after years of growing up with Askeladd and eventually seeing his death, he killed the Vengeful Thorfinn within him and lost the desire to live.

The first season concludes Thorfinn’s character growth, although manga aficionados argue that the main drama has just begun. Season 2 of Vinland Saga continues the manga’s Slave Arc, also known as Ketil’s Farm Arc.

Thorfinn is enslaved as a punishment for assaulting Canute, the new king and stealing his reason for being with the killing of Askeladd at the end of the first season.

Thorfinn has only known war as a killing machine fighting for Askeladd, but season 2 will unveil a new side of him and share the misery of an oppressed human.

Thorfinn will most likely be reformed, with a new will to survive. Canute, on the other hand, wants to create Earth a paradise in his own way, and while he plans to establish a peaceful society, he may have a detrimental influence on the plot.