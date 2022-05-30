Vanitas No Carte Season 2 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

Anime fans are worried that the second season of Case Study of Vanitas won’t be released for several years, but why? As the anime airing schedule comes to an end, we can finally say goodbye to some of our favorite shows. Fans have to say goodbye to some shows forever, but others get a more temporary farewell as the prospect of another renewal becomes more and more enticing for those who are willing to wait for the next season.

Streaming platforms around the world will soon be able to say goodbye to the elegant Vanitas, as episode 24 is now available for viewing. Anime fans can expect a long wait until The Case Study of Vanitas returns for season 2, even though the show has not yet been officially renewed for a second season.

Season 2 of Vanitas No Carte: Renewal and Release Dates

We’re happy to report that the second season of Vanitas No Carte is on the way. A second season was already planned for this anime even before its final episode had aired. However, on September 17, the show’s official Twitter account officially announced the renewal. July 3, 2022, marked the premiere of the series, and it was widely praised.

The anime’s production values were lauded by viewers and critics alike. In addition, the anime’s popularity made fans confident that there would be a second installment. In terms of a release date, the animated series has yet to be announced. However, we expect it to be available sometime in the first half of 2022. Since the release date hasn’t been confirmed, fans will have to wait a little longer for more information.

A Quick Review

In the first season, Vanitas saved Noe’s life and the two formed a close relationship. We see Vanitas on a date with Jeanne in the final episode, only to discover that Noe is all alone. The fact that she came to meet him only after getting permission from Lord Ruthven gives him a clue as to what she’s up to.

When he gets back to the hotel, he finds Noe sound asleep. Ruthven, on the other hand, has already unleashed his dark powers on a friend of his. The beast of Gevuadan, La Bete, has been spotted for the first time in a century, according to Dante. Vanitas sets out to find the man-eating beast after learning this news. From this point forward, Vanitas No Carte Season 2 will be a continuation of this story.

What Can Viewers Look Forward to In Season 2 of Vanitas No Karte?

Season 2 of Vanitas No Karte will feature the self-proclaimed healer of the vampire clan in search of La Bete. He intends to use every means at his disposal to locate him and learn the truth about the cursed species. The conflict between Vanitas and Noe, on the other hand, remains to be seen. Let’s wait until the official synopsis is out.

Vanitas Manga Compared to The Anime: A Case Study

For the anime, the story is based on the manga series The Case Study of Vanitas by Jun Mochizuki (Mochijun). Her most well-known work is the manga series Pandora Hearts, which was subsequently adapted into an anime television series with the same name.

Vanitas began serialization in December 2015 in Square Enix’s Monthly Joker. Volume 9 of the manga had been released by June 2021, which included Chapters 51 and 52.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the author has announced a 2020 hiatus from The Case Study of Vanitas. The creator was worried about the safety of her assistants as they traveled to and from work each day in their cars. For six months, there was no sign that the creator or her assistants had contracted the virus.

Yen Press in North America is publishing the official English translation. Yen Press publishes the English version of The Case Study of Vanitas manga online, and new chapters are released simultaneously with the Japanese release.