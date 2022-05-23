Uzumaki Anime When Will It Release? Latest Updates 2022

Adult Swim has announced that the anime adaptation of Junji Ito’s horror series Uzumaki will premiere on television next year.

In October 2022, the long-awaited adaptation will be launched. Director Hiroshi Nagahama revealed in a video update provided by Adult Swim yesterday (June 16) that the project, which was announced in 2019, is still in development.

Nagahama began his speech by expressing regret for the delay. “I wanted to let those who have been waiting for Uzumaki know that I am really sorry for the delay and ask for a little more patience,” he stated.

He went on to say that the recent pandemic had impacted not only their output but the entire “anime business in Japan.” Despite the fact that the show’s production crew had to modify their plans, Nagahama claimed that “it’s definitely starting to come together.”



After that, the director gave a sneak peek at Uzumaki’s debut episode. Kirie Goshima, the primary character, begins the presentation by explaining the “odd happenings” that had occurred in her community. Check out the video below.

Following the preview, Nagahama revealed more details, saying that more show snippets will be broadcast overtime “without disclosing too much of the material.”

He also disclosed that the show’s production has required “twice as much staff as we normally use” as a result of the delay.

So far, Uzumaki has only been formally associated with Nagahama and musician Colin Stetson. The show’s soundtrack will be composed by Stetson, who previously worked on the horror flicks Hereditary and Color Out of Space.

Nagahama’s previous work includes Mushishi and Detroit Metal City anime adaptations.

Uzumaki’s cast of characters?

“Uzumaki’s” story is incredibly condensed, centering on only a few significant people. Given that there will only be four episodes, this makes logical. Even so, this emphasizes the importance of examining the few characters that do exist. Kirie Goshima (Uki Satake) and Shuichi Saito (Shinichiro Miki), two regular students, are at the center of our spiraling story. They are coping with the unusual, spiral-themed misfortune that has befallen their little town of Kurouzu-Cho (via Anime News Network). These two act as guides down the winding and terrifying route that is “Uzumaki” as protagonists.

However, without other characters to play off of, these two would be nothing. Kurouzu-Cho offers far more than just two students. “Uzumaki” delves deep into the atrocities that befall this small Japanese village, from Kirie’s father (Toshio Furukawa) to Shuichi’s parents (Takashi Matsuyama and Mika Doi, respectively) and many others.

Read More: Bastard Anime: Release Date & Confirmation on Netflix!

What is Uzumaki’s story?

The “Uzumaki” anime, like the book, focuses on a sequence of odd events that occur in a single cursed village called Kurouzo-Cho. Kirie and Shuichi, the anime’s protagonists, are two ordinary high school students who become painfully aware of the spiral-themed curse early on. They watch as the residents of Kurouzo-to become increasingly obsessed with spirals, and they eventually succumb to the curse themselves.

The terror in this situation comes from the conflict between ordinary people and otherworldly powers that appear to be beyond their control. The Kurouzo-Cho spiral curse is enigmatic and unfathomable, and viewers will be terrified as they watch the heroes strive to make sense of something they don’t understand. Unfortunately, whether or not these two survive the curse and its consequences will be unknown until the October release of “Uzumaki.”

Read More: Twisted Wonderland Anime Release Date Will The Anime Return? All The Latest Details!

Release Date for Uzumaki Anime

The debut date for the Uzumaki anime adaptation has been set for 14 October 2022.

There are currently no specifics on when Uzumaki will be released. We do know, however, that the series will most likely debut on Adult Swim’s Toonami block before being broadcast in Japan and internationally.

Read More: Rick and Morty Anime When Will It Release? Latest Updates 2022

Adult Swim Releases the Trailer for Junji Ito’s Anime Series “Uzumaki”

Adult Swim is adapting Junji Ito’s horror manga Uzumaki, which was first published in 1998, into a four-part anime series.

Ito, a well-known horror manga artist, tells the story of a mysterious curse involving spirals that plague the citizens of Kurouzu-Cho, a fictional city. The manga is black-and-white, with the animated series bringing the artwork from paper to screen.

Adult Swim released a video on its YouTube page in which director Hiroshi Nagahama breaks out the adaptation’s momentum and asks fans to be patient as the release date has been moved back to a more manageable timeline. Around the 1:30 minute point, the trailer begins.

Adult Swim will premiere the new Uzumaki animated series in October 2022.

Bandai Namco has announced a new Gundam Breaker Battlogue game, as well as an anime and Gunpla kit.