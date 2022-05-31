Uzaki Chan Wants to Hang out Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Is Uzaki-chan Up for a Get-Together? The official release date for Season 2 has been set for 2022.

“Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!” was the official title of the second season announced on March 4, 2022. W. There will be a double “w” sound.

In addition to Yanagi Uzaki, Hana Uzaki’s younger sister, Seina Kato is joining the cast as a new character. Hideo Ishikawa will voice Fujio Uzaki, Hana’s father, in the anime.

New Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out English subtitles have been released! Previewed character designs and voice actors, as well as the new title for Season 2, in the teaser trailer. Shinichi Sakurai and Hana Uzaki finally begin to realize that there is something more than friendship in the second season. When will Uzaki-chan be Asobitai!? Yes, Season 2 is out.

This is ENGI’s second animated feature film. Kadokawa founded the studio in 2018, so it is a relatively new business. Their first anime was Kemono Michi: Rise up, a wrestling series.

The Full Dive: The Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! and The Detective is Already Dead anime were both released in 2021 by Studio ENGI. So I’m a Spider, So What? also received CGI production assistance from the studio.

Is It Coming out Soon?

The release date for Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out is set for the year 2022. New episodes are being produced weekly for the popular anime series Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out.

In part, the popularity of Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out can be traced back to the show’s intriguing plot, which drew viewers to watch the episode we just discussed.

On September 25, 2020, the Uzaki-official chan announced the news on their website. With the same cast, Kazuya Miura will direct the second season.

What Can We Expect from Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2’s Plot?

As Hana’s Attempts to Persuade Her Upperclassman to Give up Their Lonesome Lifestyle Resulted in Numerous Embarrassing Occurrences for Him, “Ozaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out!” Season 1 Was All About Hana and Shinichi’s Daily Lives. if The Season Finale Is Any Indication, the Show’s Romantic Side Will Be Explored Further in Season 2 a Faithful Adaptation of The Manga Can Be Found in Episode 12, Which Covers Chapters 30-34 Near the Beginning of Volume 4 of The Book (via Seven Seas Entertainment). It’s Still Difficult for Shinichi and Hana to Reconcile Their Feelings for Each Other, but They’re Getting Closer to Realising that Their Relationship Is More Complex than They’d Previously Thought. as They Begin to Act More Like a Couple, It Is Difficult to Recognise This.

The Manga’s Cast of Characters, Including Family Members, Friends, and Even a Fortune Teller, Do Everything They Can to Bring Hana and Shinichi the Most Obvious Truth About Their Feelings for One Another: They’re in Love. We Have No Idea How Much More of The Manga Will Be Covered in Season 2, but By the Time It Premieres, There Should Be Plenty to Work With. Seven Volumes of The Manga Have Been Published in Japan to Date (via Crunchyroll).

Members of The Second Season Ensemble of Uzaki Chan

A College Loner, Shinichi Sakurai, and His Underclasswoman Hana Uzaki Were Introduced in Season 1 of “Ozaki-Chan Want to Hang Out!” (via Funimation). They Were High School Pals Who Happened to Be Attending the Same University at The Same Time.

A Friendship Developed Between Hana and Shinichi as A Result of Hana Making It Her Mission to Get Shinichi out Of His Shell. Both Series’ Main Characters Will Be Back for Season Two, Which Will Focus on Their Growing Feelings for One Another. Several Supporting Characters from Season 1 Will Return.

Shinichi’s Friend Itsuhiko Sakaki and Café Employee Ami Asai Are Two of The Many People in Attendance.

Last Season, Itsuhiko and Ami Worked Together to Make Things Romantic Between Hana and Shinichi. in Season 2, We Can Expect to See the Two Working on Their Relationship.

In the Upcoming Season’s Character Introductions, We May See More of Hana’s Family Animation. as Previously Stated, Hana Uzaki, Her Mother, Appeared in The Previous Season, While Her Younger Brother, Kiri Uzaki, Appeared in The Season Finale. This Is Based on A Major Image on The Official Anime Website, Which Shows Hana’s Younger Sister Yunagi Uzaki.

The Character Can Be Seen in The Background Keeping an Eye on Her Older Sister and Shinichi Through Her Bangs-Covered Eyes. Fujio Uzaki, Hana’s Father, May Join Her Brothers and Mother in The Anime Series, Making It a Full-Fledged Family Reunion.

The Season Trailer for Uzaki-Second Chan:

Shinichi Sakurai, Hana Uzaki’s High School Classmate Who Is Now an Upperclassman at The Same University, Shows up To Help Hana Reconnect with Her Old Friend. in Contrast, the Once-Alert Senior Has Been Reduced to A Lonely Student Who Prefers to Spend His Free Time in Silence, Much to Her Dismay.

Furthermore, Imagining What Uzaki Would Do if She Ever Came Face-To-Face with Sakurai on Her Own Is Difficult. from Suggesting He Watch a Movie to Accompanying Him to His Part-Time Job, She Will Go out Of Her Way to Keep Him Entertained.

Although He Doesn’t Like Uzaki, He Still Participates in Her Antics and Pranks, Even Though He Knows that Her Exuberant Demeanour Will only Lead to More Amusing Situations.

Although Their Friendship Grows Stronger Over Time, They Are Often Mistaken for A Couple by Others. when Uzaki Invites Her Older Classmate Over to Hang Out, They’ll Have a Great Time and Be Charming!