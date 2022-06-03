Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

In most isekai anime, the protagonists find themselves in a magical realm with some form of divine blessing. In the case of “Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy’s” protagonist, however, the exact opposite is true. In spite of his journey to another world falling into many of the cliches of the isekai genre, the main character of the show is unlike previous isekai protagonists in that he is genuinely detested by a god.

In spite of that, the 2021 anime was so well received that a second season has already been approved by the show’s producers. According to Anime News Network, the show is a “social reform fantasy” based on Kei Azumi’s light novel and manga series of the same name. At least some anime viewers have taken notice of “Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy” because of its unusual premise. Because of this, the second season of the series should be given considerable consideration. With that in mind, here is all we know so far about the release date, characters, and plot of “Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy” Season 2.

Sukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Have a Release Date?

Unfortunately, animation company C2C has not given much information regarding the release of “Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy” Season 2. There will be a second season of “Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy,” according to a statement from the show’s creators on the official website. However, no specific date for the return of the show was given in the update.

Because of this, C2C’s previous series, “The Journey of Elaine: A Wandering Witch,” was released in October of 2022 after its original announcement in October of that same year.

As a result, we may assume that the production schedule for “Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy” Season 2 will be similar. As a result, the show’s revival is expected to take place anytime between late 2022 and early 2023.

Season 2 of “Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy” will be available on Crunchyroll in all regions except Asia, which had streaming rights for the first season. As a result, Crunchyroll will most likely be the only place where western fans can view Season 2.

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2’s Characters?

The plot of “Tsukimichi: Moonlit Magical,” like much other isekai anime, revolves around an ordinary Japanese guy who is transported to a fantastical fantasy world by a goddess. After being summoned, Makoto Misumi (Natsuki Hanae) initially believes he’s been given a new lease on life in “Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy” (via Myanimelist). Is it any wonder that the goddess who summoned him to Makoto’s wrath is disgusted by his appearance? In spite of that setback, Makoto is still more strong and more prosperous than nearly everyone else in this universe.



However, his success is not solely due to his magical prowess. Tomoe and Mio, who are portrayed by Ayane Sakura and Akari Kitou, are also Makoto’s friends (Myanimelist). Tomoe and Mio, dragons and spider-monsters, are powerful enough to stand on their own, but after each of their losses at the hands of Makoto, they make contracts to serve him as his minions. The three of them travel, trade, and strive to make a difference in the world.

In Season 2, What Is the Plot of Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy

Finally, Makoto is able to overcome Sofia Bulga, a powerful adventurer, and a dragon, Mitsurugi, in the Season 1 finale of “Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy.” For some reason, the two have decided to join the demon army in its effort to wipe out all of humanity. The harsh goddess who initially summons Makoto may gain an advantage if this is prevented by Makoto. I don’t know for sure what she plans to do, but the fact that she is starting to consider Makoto as a rival for his enhanced power is a bad sign.

He continues to do what he does best, which is to expand Tomoe’s village of villagers and traders, and adventurers with whom he has formed a close relationship. Despite the goddess’s best efforts, he still wants to connect more with the people of this realm. When “Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy” Season 2 is released, we’ll see if Makoto succeeds in any of these ambitions.

