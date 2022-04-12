Tribe Nine Anime – Latest Updates on Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

Fans of the bizarre “Danganronpa” video game (and related media) franchise should be ecstatic. Kazutaka Kodaka, the franchise’s inventor, is introducing his newest creation, “Tribe Nine,” a new franchise. “Tribe Nine,” set in the futuristic metropolis of Neo Too Kyo, follows newly created tribes of humanity as they play a violent, technologically upgraded version of baseball following a cataclysmic event.

“Tribe Nine” will, like “Danganronpa,” be released in multiple formats. In addition to Too Kyo Games’ planned smartphone RPG and webtoon, the brand will soon have an anime (via CBR). The “Tribe Nine” anime, produced by Liden Films and released worldwide by Funimation, will be the first taste of this developing brand for future fans. Here’s all we know so far about the new anime, including its release date, cast, and plot.

When will Tribe Nine be released?

Since February 2020, when the series’ creators teased the launch of the new intellectual property’s official website, rumors about the “Tribe Nine” franchise have been spreading (via SiliconEra). Except for an exclusive interview Kodaka conducted with Gematsu that included the presentation of a concept trailer for the game, Kodaka (along with every other entity engaged in the new IP) kept a tight lid on details about the franchise at the time.

The IP’s creators just broke the information embargo, announcing the anime’s official release date. The “Tribe Nine” anime will premiere on Funimation’s streaming service in January 2022 (and is one of the year’s most anticipated anime), according to Funimation and the series’ most recent trailer. Because Funimation has stated that the anime would not be dubbed in English, the series will most likely be available only with subtitles for the time being.

Who will play Tribe Nine in the anime?

While Funimation and Liden Films have yet to release any specifics about the plot of the “Tribe Nine” anime, the show’s latest teaser does give us a decent look at the show’s primary group of characters, a mishmash of young people known as the Minato Tribe. They’re one of several groups of kids romping around Neo Too Kyo with a baseball bat and a fantasy. Despite their shared tribal identity, each member has a unique personality and look.

Short biographies of each of these characters may be found on the official “Tribe Nine” website (along with the members of the rival Chiyoda Tribe). Shun Kamiya, the protagonist, is unquestionably the most important of these characters. The Minato Tribe’s founder and one of its most powerful members are Shun. Akira Ishida provides his voice (via Anime News Network). Haru Shirogane (Shun Horie), Taiga (Chiharu Sawashiro), Saori Arisugawa (Mai Fuchigami), Santar Mita (Mutsumi Tamura), Manami Daimon (Fukushi Ochiai), and Kazuki Aoyama (Shya Chiba) are the other members of the Minato Tribe.

Tribe Nine has a plot, but what exactly is it?

Baseball rules in Neo Too Kyo. This isn’t your grandfather’s wooden bats and leather mitts, though. The game performed by the characters in “Tribe Nine,” dubbed “extreme baseball,” or just “XB” for short, is as much a form of gang warfare as it is a sport. According to Kodaka’s interview with Gematsu, the practice is viewed as more of a legal duel than anything else. Nonetheless, at the start of every XB battle, a specialized robot judge known as Judge Robo arrives to enforce the game’s rules, generally by using violence.

The game is as passionate and over-the-top as an anime should be. Mid-flight, balls turn into rockets, only to be thrown back and slammed into many towers. Shun’s high-tech “beam bat” offers him an edge in the flashiest of ways, and violence is greatly encouraged, if not required. It’s almost easy to overlook the fact that we have no idea why the characters are acting as if they are in the thick of this fast-paced cyberpunk sports action.

For as thrilling as Kodaka’s new universe is, it still hasn’t revealed the characters’ motivations or given any hints as to what their quest entails (beyond playing XB, obviously). Regardless, when the “Tribe Nine” anime premieres in January, these are questions that will most likely be answered.