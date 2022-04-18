Trapped in a Dating Sim – Release Date, Cast, and Plot

Isekai anime has its own air of danger, but what if the protagonist was Isekai-ed to a dating sim game? In this situation, things can go wrong or correctly in a variety of ways. Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs, an anime adaptation based on the famous light novel, is set to debut soon.

Admirers of harem anime and fans of the original work have been waiting for this anime for a long time. Leon Fou Bartfort, a reborn person in the realm of an Otome Game, is at the center of the story. The plot, on the other hand, is far from ordinary, and anyone would enjoy seeing it.

The anime adaptation of Yomu Mishima’s light book series, Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs, is based on the same-named light novel series authored by Yomu Mishima and illustrated by Monda. Micro Magazine’s GC Novels imprint published the novel. It began in 2018 and has been continuing strong ever since. There have been nine published volumes in the novel series so far. Jun Shiosato’s manga adaption was serialized first in Niconico Seiga, then in Monthly Dragon Age.

The anime adaptation of Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs will be released soon as well, following its wide-ranging success.

In a Dating Simulator

The light novel series revealed that an anime adaptation would be produced in November 2021. The anime Trapped in a Dating Sim will be released in April 2022, according to a later announcement.

Plot

Leon Fou Bartfort, a mundane office worker, is resurrected in the Holtfort Kingdom when he dies. Leon avoids becoming a mob character after recognizing the location from the game he used to play after being forced to by his sister. He summons Luxion, a cheat item, and uses it to make the required adjustments in himself so that he can live a normal yet fulfilling life. He is accepted into Holtfort Academy, where he gradually alters the plot.

