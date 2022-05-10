Tower Of God Season 2 Updates: Will The Anime Return ?

Tower of God, a Crunchyroll Original anime, achieved a 4.7 out of 5 average user rating on Crunchyroll after its first season. It follows Bam (voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch in the English dub and Taichi Ichikawa in the Japanese dub) as he climbs a magical tower in search of Rachel (Valerie Rose Lohman in English and Saori Hayami in Japanese), a girl who left to climb the tower herself.

To reach the top of the tower, a person must pass impossible tests and make terrible sacrifices, but Bam, Rachel, and everyone else who climbs the tower must pass impossible exams and make horrific sacrifices. Tower of God is based on the same-named South Korean manhwa (comic) by SIU, Lee Jong-pen hui’s name, and both the anime and the manhwa have loyal admirers all over the world. Of course, now all of those fans want to know when Season 2 will be released. So keep reading for all the latest on the show’s future, but be warned: Season 1 spoilers await!

What Happened in Season 1 of Tower of God?

Bam has no recollections of his life before meeting Rachel, who adopted him and taught him everything he knows. As a result, when Rachel goes to climb the tower, Bam tries to follow her despite her protests. While he is unable to locate Rachel on the tower’s lower floors, he does make some new acquaintances. Soon, Bam has formed alliances with Kuhn, a cunning and cunning blue-haired boy (voiced by Chris Hackney in English and Nobuhiko Okamoto in Japanese), Rak, a large alligator-like creature (voiced by Matthew David Rudd for the English dub and Kenta Miyake in Japanese), and several other intriguing characters. They decide to establish an alliance and attempt to scale the titular tower jointly.

Bam’s luck improves further when he locates Rachel among the other exam participants. Despite Rachel’s attempts to keep Bam away from her, Bam is adamant about protecting her. Bam offers to take Rachel to the top of the tower after she is stabbed during one of the tests and told she would never walk again. Rachel accepts. To get the right to take the wheelchair-bound Rachel with them, Bam and his comrades must pass the most hardest exam. The test turned out to be a hoax, designed to split the group so that anyone considered a threat to the tower might be eliminated. Rachel gets out of her wheelchair and pushes Bam to his death just as triumph appears to be within reach. Bam’s heartbroken friends, unaware of Rachel’s betrayal, promise to accompany her to the top of the tower because that is what Bam would have wanted. Bam is planning to start climbing the tower on his own down below.

Tower Of God Season 2 has yet to be confirmed.

By all accounts, the Tower Of God anime has been a huge hit, and fans want more, but there’s no word yet on whether a second season is in the works. Of course, work may already be in progress behind the scenes, but until season 2 is officially announced, it’s best not to expect another season.

What to Watch If You Want More Tower of God-Style Shows

HunterxHunter: To become a Hunter in HunterxHunter, players must first pass a series of difficult tests. Gon, a young kid wanting to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a Hunter, swiftly forms allies among the other candidates and works to pass the Hunter exam. HunterxHunter may appeal to a number of Tower of God aficionados due to its emphasis on intricate testing and comradery. Six seasons are available on Netflix, with subtitles or dubbed versions.

Sword Art Online: One of the most well-known anime in the isekai genre is Sword Art Online (a genre where a person is transported to a different world.) Kirito, the main character, is locked in a VR video game with 10,000 other players, and is told that the only way out is to travel to the 100th floor of the castle in which the game is situated. As a result, he sets out to reach the 100th level, making friends and even family along the process. And that’s only for the first half of the season.

Sword Art Online has its ups and downs, but the best arcs show the characters maturing and overcoming adversity via the strength of friendship as they work together to overcome complicated challenges and achieve their objectives (which are often to escape from a video game). Netflix presently offers four seasons available in both subtitled and dubbed versions.

Squid Game: When it comes to games that can turn lethal, Squid Game comes to mind. When Hwang Dong-Netflix hyuk’s series premiered in September 2021, it was a tremendous smash. Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jeong-jae), a guy enslaved by his vast gambling debts, engages in games against other similarly enslaved persons in order to earn a large cash reward. The only catch is that, despite being based on traditional Korean children’s games, the games are life or death. The show’s first season, which was a huge hit, is now accessible on Netflix in Korean with English subtitles or dubbed into English. A second season is in the works, according to Netflix.