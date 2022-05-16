Tonikawa Season 2 Release Date, All You Need To Know!

Tonkawa: Over the Moon for You (Tonikaku Kawaii) is a Japanese romance anime series that premiered in 2020. In December 2020, the anime’s 12 episodes were finished. On August 18, 2021, an OVA episode was shown. Season 2 has been said to be in the works since last year.

Fans will be relieved to learn that the rumors are officially confirmed!

Season 2 of “Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You” has everything we know so far.

Season 2’s Plot

‘Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You’ chronicles Nasa Yuzaki’s unexpected romance with Tsukasa, a lovely young lady. On one snowy evening, Nasa and Tsukasa met on the road. Tsukasa’s beauty drew Nasa in immediately. Nasa asks Tsukasa out after being blindsided by a truck. She agrees, but only if they marry.

Nasa and Tsukasa attend a festival together near the end of the first season of the anime. However, we believe the second season will need to go back a few chapters to make the tale make sense.

Regardless, we anticipate that the second season will continue to follow Nasa and Tsukasa’s adorable marriage. Season 2 promises to be plenty of touching and delightful moments.

Season 2 Cast for “Tonikawa”

The voice cast and crew from the first season will return for the second. IMDB has compiled a list of the official voice cast:

Junya Enoki as Nasa Yuzaki

Akari Kitō[ as Tsukasa Yuzaki,

Yu Serizawa as Kaname Arisugawa

Sumire Uesaka as Aya Arisugawa

Konomi Kohara as Chitose Kaginoji

Hitomi Ōwada as Charlotte

Yuki Kagaku [ as Aurora

Nasa Yuzaki is played by Zach Aguilar, and Tsukasa Tsukuyomi is played by Lauren Landa.

‘Tonikawa’ Season 2 Release?

Season 2 of ‘Tonikawa’ has yet to receive a release date. We still don’t know if the anime began filming before the renewal was announced. However, production is expected to begin on June 10, 2020, according to speculations.

It’s certainly possible that Studio Seven Arcs began development on the anime prior to the season 2 announcement. Season 2 will be released in 2022 if that is the case. Season 2 is set to debut in 2023 if not sooner. We’ll keep track of developments for you.

The story in Brief:

Nasa Yuzaki and Tsukasa Tsukuyomi, a married couple, are the protagonists of Tonikaku Kawaii, or “Fly Me to the Moon.” Nasa is a bright adolescent who is tragically killed in a car accident while en route to an exclusive school entrance exam. Masa is rescued by Tsukasa, and it’s love at first sight.

Nasa later declares his love for Tsusuka, but she insists on one peculiar condition: they must first marry. To assist Tsusuka, Nasa eventually quits out of school and pursues a career. Years later, they tied the knot.

The first season of Tonikaku Kawaii was well-received, with a large audience. Nasa and Tsusuka are followed through their lives till they married in the first season’s 12 episodes. “Husband and Wife,” the final episode of the first season, ends with a heartwarming message about how their lives have altered since they met.

The Story Is Changing

Tonikaku Kawaii not only married quickly, but he also won hearts quickly.

We’re already halfway through season 2 thanks to the Tonkawa OVA’s entrance. Season 2 will most likely be accessible on Crunchyroll, as season 1 was. You may immediately begin reading the manga at Viz. Let’s hope it, like the other anime volumes, is released soon.

Is There A ‘Tonikawa’ Season 2 Official Trailer?

On November 20, 2021, an official trailer for ‘Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You’ was published, along with the announcement of a second season. These heart-warming scenes will make you melt. See the trailer after the jump! Return to this page for further information in the future.