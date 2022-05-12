Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2 : Has The Release Date Been Confirmed ?

Season 2 of Tonikaku Kawaii: Nasa Yuzaki and Tsukuyomi star in “Tonikaku Kawaii,” or “Fly Me to the Moon,” a TV drama about their love tale. They married before falling in love.

Nasa, who is both timid and intelligent, is preparing to take an entrance exam at a prestigious institution. After a vehicle accident, his life takes an unexpected turn.

Tsukasa arrives to salvage the situation. He loses track of time and place when he sees her. He expresses his affection for her in these terms. She’ll do it if they get married first. As a result, he drops out of school to devote all of his time and efforts to his relationship.

Nasa’s commitment to the woman of his dreams hasn’t altered with the passage of time. When he reaches 18, they continue on their journey together.

One of the most successful romance anime series in recent years soon gained a household name after its initial broadcast. If you haven’t seen the first season, you might be wondering when the second will air. The following information is now available.

Season 2 Cast of Tonikaku Kawaii

Arisugawa, Aya

Yuzaki, Nasa

Tsukasa Yuzaki (born Tsukuyomi) is a Japanese actress.

Arisugawa Charlotte Aurora Kaname

Kaginoji Chitose

The story in Brief:

Tonikaku Kawaii, or “Fly Me to the Moon,” is a love story about a married couple, Nasa Yuzaki and Tsukasa Tsukuyomi. Nasa is a talented youngster who is tragically killed in a car accident on his way to an expensive school admission exam. It was love at first sight when Tsukasa saved Masa.

Nasa then declares his love for Tsusuka, but she insists on one peculiar condition: they must first marry. To assist Tsusuka, Nasa ultimately gets out of school and pursues a career. Years later, they married each other.

The first season of Tonikaku Kawaii earned a lot of positive praise and a lot of viewers. Nasa and Tsusuka’s lives are followed in the first season’s 12 episodes till they marry. “Husband and Wife,” the final episode of the first season, ends with a heartwarming message about how their lives have evolved since they first met.

Updates On The Story

Tonikaku Kawaii not only married the world’s fastest, but he also became the world’s fastest at gaining hearts.

We’ve already come close to season 2 with the release of the Tonkawa OVA. Season 2 is expected to be accessible on Crunchyroll, where season 1 was streamed. If you want to get started reading the manga right immediately, go to Viz. Let’s hope it, along with the other animation volumes, is released soon.

Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

Tonikaku Kawaii’s first season aired from October 3, 2020, to December 19, 2020. Seven Arcs Studios, the show’s producer, has yet to say anything about Season 2. For ‘Tonikaku Kawaii,’ an OVA (original video animation) has been announced. It is scheduled to be released in 2021. This news implies that the show will be renewed before the OVA is released, implying that the OVA will be released soon. The second season of ‘Tonikaku Kawaii’ is expected to premiere sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2 Plot:

‘Husband and Wife,’ the season 1 finale, concludes the series on a high note, showcasing how far Nasa and Tsukasa’s relationship has evolved since she first showed up on his doorstep. NASA has had a cold as a result of the high pressure at his workplace. Despite his trying to persuade her otherwise, she does not believe him. She declares that it is her duty as his wife to look after him. They then put on their yukatas and go to the summer festival together. They spend the entire day on the festival grounds, eating Takoyaki from one of the several food booths. They stumble across Aya and Chitose while playing the goldfish scooping game, and they decide to make a visit to the temple to give a prayer. Nasa finds himself reflecting on how pleased he is with his life and the woman he shares it with as the sun sets and fireworks light up the night sky.

Season 1 covered the first 80 chapters of the manga series, while season 2 covered the remainder. Season 2 will most likely be based on chapters 81 and onwards. It might reveal how Nasa and Tsukasa’s relationship will develop in the future. It’s probable that Kaname Arisugawa may continue to offer provocative advice to the couple. After all these years, Chitose Kaginoji may be considering the possibility of becoming friends with Nasa.

Characters from Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2

Tsukasa is portrayed by Akari Kito, a Japanese voice actor from Aichi Prefecture, in the anime series “Sailor Moon: Awakening.” She’s also portrayed a wide range of characters, including Nezuko from the critically acclaimed Demon Slayer series, Kotoko from Kyokou Suiri, and many more.

