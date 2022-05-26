Tomikawa Anime Season 2 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

When it comes to romantic anime, Tonkawa: Over the Moon for You’ (Tonikaku Kawaii) is one of the best. As of December 2020, the anime’s 12 episodes had been completed. On August 18, 2021, an OVA episode was released. Countless rumors have circulated since last year that a second season of The 100 is already in development.

Now that the rumors have finally been confirmed, fans will be delighted! Tonkawa: Over the Moon for You, Season 2: Here Is Everything We Know So Far.

Is There Going to Be a Second Season of “Tonkawa?”

The second season of “Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You” is now in production! Spytrue, an anime news leaker, reported that Tonikawa was in the works the day before season one’s final episode aired. An announcement on the front cover of Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 50, 2021, confirmed the rumor that had been circulating for several months prior to that.

When Can We Expect the Second Season of ‘Tonkawa’?

‘Tonikawa’ Season 2 has yet to be released. As of this writing, we have no idea if the anime had already begun production prior to the announcement of its renewal. However, there have been rumors that production will begin in 2020. If Studio Seven Arcs has already started working on the anime before the season 2 announcement, it’s possible. It’s reasonable to assume that season 2 will arrive in 2022. If not, the second season will premiere in 2023 at the earliest. We’ll keep an eye out for any new developments.

Tonkawa Season 2: What Can We Expect?

In ‘Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You,’ Tsukasa and Nasa Yuzaki meet and fall in love with each other despite the odds. The two men met one snowy evening while traveling together, and the rest is history. Tsukasa’s beauty swooned Nasa at first sight. After being hit by a truck, Nasa asks Tsukasa for a dinner date. She’ll agree, but only if they get married first.



Nasa and Tsukasa attended a festival together as the first season ended. In order for the story to make sense in the second season, we predict that the show will go back in time a few chapters.

In any case, we can expect that the second season will continue to document the adorable marriage between Nasa and Tsuki as a focus of the show. Season 2 is going to be full of heartwarming and charming moments.

Season 2 of ‘Tonkawa’?

The Japanese voice cast and crew will return for season two. According to IMDB, the following actors have been cast in the film:

Tsukasa Yuzaki and Kaname Arisugawa are portrayed by Junya Enoki and Yu Serizawa, respectively.

In the role of Aya Arisugawa, Sumire Uesaka takes the stage.



As Chitose Kaginoji and Charlotte Yuki Nagaku[as Aurora], Hitomi Wada and Konomi Kohara portray the characters.

Zach Aguilar portrays Nasa Yuzaki, and Lauren Landa plays Tsukasa Tsukuyomi in the English dub.

Season 2 of “Tonkawa” Has yet To Receive an Official Trailer.

Tonkawa: Over the Moon for You’s Official Trailer Was Released in November 2021, Along with The Announcement of Its Second Season. Heart-Wrenching Scenes Await You. See the Teaser Trailer After the Break! to Stay up To Date on The Latest News, Please Return to This Page.