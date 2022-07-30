Tokyo Revengers Manga Release Date: Cast, Plot – Everything We Know so Far

The anime adaptation of Ken Wakui’s manga Tokyo Revengers aired in Japan for a total of 24 episodes from April 11 to September 19, 2021.

The first was modified into 24 episodes, which culminated in the Valhalla Arc. This implies that there are still three significant story arcs that can be adapted, which begs the question of whether Tokyo Revengers will return for a second season.

Tokyo Revengers received a second season renewal in December 2021. The Christmas Showdown arc of the manga will be covered this season. We anticipate that the program will be renewed for a third season as well because there is still enough content for at least one more season, but we are unsure of when that will happen. As was announced in June 2022, the second season would debut in January 2023.

The remaining portion of this page will provide you with all the details on Tokyo Revengers’ impending second season, both known and unknown. You will discover a lot of information on this outstanding anime series, including its conceivable release date, whether a trailer is available, what the prospective plot may be, and more.

Release Date for Season 2 of Tokyo Revengers

Tokyo Revengers’ first season, which included 24 episodes and lasted around 25 minutes each, was broadcast in Japan between April 11 and September 19, 2021. At the time this article was being written, we were still unsure whether Tokyo Revengers would receive a second season.

We’ve been assuming that the program would get a second season because there is so much more material that hasn’t been adapted, and in December 2021 we finally received confirmation of that. The “Seiya Kessen” (“Christmas Showdown”) arc of the manga was then officially announced as being the subject of the adaptation.

A teaser clip promoting the second season was made public in June 2022. According to the trailer, Tokyo Revengers’ second season will debut in January 2023, which matches with the season’s plot. Although we don’t have a certain date, we do have the month, so it will suffice for the time being.

Tokyo Revengers: The Story

The plot of Tokyo Retribution would be full of drama, romance, and action. It is thought to be the release with the greatest anticipation for the year. Nakamichi Hanagaki, a character in the tale, would be the central figure. Takkemichi is a disappointment and a failure.

He is mistreated at work and has a terrible flat. His six years younger boss treats him like an idiot, and he lives in a terrible apartment. When the Tokyo Manji gang murders his beloved, he also falls in love. Hinata Tachibana, the sole girlfriend of Nakamichi Hangaki and his high school sweetheart, passes away tragically at the hands of the evil organization.

He manages to travel back in time just as he thinks all is over for him. He abruptly travels twelve years back to his middle school years just as he is about to hit rock bottom. He may now use the passage of time to his advantage. He can now improve his life and change everything; this enables him to do so. He is able to keep his affection. Is it possible for him to save the person he loves most in the world?

Now that Hinata is saved, he has the opportunity to alter the course of his life. Now he has a chance to rise to the top of Kanto’s most nefarious band of criminals. Nakamichi gets shoved off the railroad platform after learning about the incident. He closed his eyes as he came to rest on the tracks and was prepared to pass away.

He had time-jumped years into the past when he opens his eyes, though. He decides to learn more about Tokyo Manji Gang after discovering that he had time-traveled while dating Hinata Tachibana. He may now change the course of history and save his girlfriend from passing away.

Japanese Revengers: Cast

Regarding the cast of the time, no formal confirmation has yet been made. However, a glimpse of the cast was provided in the manga’s live-action adaptation. T

Takumi Kitamura would play Takemichi Hanagaki in the drama, Yuki Yamada would play Ken Ryuguji, Yosuke Sugino would play Naoto Tachibana, and Nobuyuki Suzuki would play Masataka Shimizu. Hayato Isomura as Atsushi Sendo, Shotaro Mamiya as Tetta Kisaki, and Ryo Yoshizawa as Manjiro Sano make up the other cast members for the program. Characters from the manga would remain the same, but the anime cast is likely to change.

Trailer for Season 2 of Tokyo Revengers

Now that you are fully informed, you have probably already come to the conclusion that the reason there isn’t a trailer for Tokyo Revengers’ second season is simply that filming hasn’t begun. What we do have, though, is a PV trailer that was unveiled back in December; you can view it here:

On June 19, 2022, a second trailer-preview clip was made available. The second season of the show would begin in January 2023, and the teaser gave us a preview of some extra sequences from that season. You may view it here: