To Your Eternity Season 2 When Will It Release? Latest Updates 2022 !

Season 2 of To Your Eternity will premiere in October 2022, during the Fall anime season.

NHK revealed the Fumetsu no Anata e Season 2 release date on August 30, 2021, just before Episode 20 hit Crunchyroll.

According to NHK’s website, the second season will include a total of 20 episodes. It was initially projected that the second season will include two courses again due to the manga series’ plot pace. (The manga comparison section below has further information.

You may wonder what a “cour” is. For those unfamiliar with the term, a “cour” is a three-month period of television programming based on physical seasons of 10 to 13 episodes.

To Your Eternity Season 2 Cast

The following casts, along with a few new faces, are likely to return for season two:

Fushi, played by Jacob Hopkins

Piran, played by Dorothy Elias-Fahn

Depending on the narrative, other cast members may appear.

To Your Eternity is an animated film with elements of adventure, drama, and fantasy. Season 2’s 20 episodes, like the first, are expected to run for 25 minutes. The production firms that worked on To Your Eternity were Brains Base, Drive, and NHK. Once the precise release date for To Your Eternity’s second season has been announced, we will update this site. To Your Eternity Season 2 will premiere in October 2022, so stay tuned.

To Your Eternity Season 2 Plot

To Your Eternity Season 2 is anticipated to cover the manga’s following chapters:

Chapters 56 through 62 of The Guardians Arc

Chapters 63–70 of the Uralist Kingdom Arc

Chapters 71–82 of Bennet Church Arc

Chapters 83–116 of Renril Arc

The creators will leave an opportunity for a third season resurrection by covering these chapters. To Your Eternity Season, 2 might start with The Guardians Arc, in which Fushi is left alone on a barren island when Prioran died of natural causes. He’ll encounter Hayase’s granddaughter and a gang of guardians who see him as a god.

To Your Eternity Season 2 Release Date

To Your Eternity Season, 2 is scheduled to premiere in October 2022, according to sources. To Your Eternity’s second season, like the first, will consist of 20 episodes. The series’ exact premiere date is yet unknown. The episodes of the second season are expected to premiere on the 1st, 3rd, or 10th of October, respectively. The popularity of the original material and the success of the anime series are usually used to determine whether or not the series is renewed. To Your Eternity, thankfully, has cleared both of these hurdles.

Season 1 of To Your Eternity included 6 volumes and 54 chapters of Yoshito Oima’s original manga series. There are 16 volumes and 154 chapters in all in this manga. It suggests that To Your Eternity has enough content for not just Season 2 but also Season 3. Anime is also hugely popular. Both reviewers and fans have praised it. To Your Eternity has received outstanding ratings on IMDB, Crunchyroll, and MyAnimeList, as a result of this.

Trailer

To Your Eternity Season, 2 has already released a trailer, which begins with the phrase “see no more” and promises fresh encounters and the start of a new adventure. The second season’s trailer promises a narrative that is as compelling as the first.