Thor Love and Thunder Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

Thor: Love and Thunder are coming to the big screen very soon – in fact, it’ll only be a few months before the thunder god returns, following the release of Thor: Ragnarok in 2017. There’s also a first trailer to enjoy, which gives us our first look at Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who has now transformed into… the Mighty Thor. Mjolnir is even in her hands. If that wasn’t enough, you could also see Russell Crowe as Zeus, albeit Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher is nowhere to be seen.

We’ve gathered everything else you need to know about the sequel right here, including who’s who in the cast, the dirt on that trailer, all the plot material we have so far, and much more. So, for all of that and more, keep scrolling to learn everything there is to know about Thor: Love and Thunder before it hits theatres this July.

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder

Who is front and center in Thor 4 comes as no surprise. Yep. Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor, the God of Thunder. Valkyrie, the freshly installed monarch of New Asgard, joins him (Tessa Thompson). Fans of Loki will be disappointed to learn that Tom Hiddleston will not be reprising his role.

Natalie Portman made a surprise appearance on stage at SDCC 2019. She would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster, but not just Jane Foster. Jane Foster will be The Mighty Thor, a narrative hook straight from comic writer Jason Aaron’s famed mid-2010s Thor run, whether she’s from the multiverse or not. Portman has just announced that her character would be treated for cancer. Check out what the comics say about Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor if you’re unsure what to anticipate.

Of course, Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor, but maybe more importantly, Natalie Portman reprises her role as Jane Foster. She won’t be just any Jane; she’ll be the Mighty Thor, and she’ll be able to wield Mjölnir.



“She does have special abilities. It’s not quite the same as Thor, but it’s close enough “Portman was teasing. Although there was a video of Jane in Avengers: Endgame, she contributed new lines for reused deleted material from The Dark World. This is Portman’s first significant MCU appearance since Thor: The Dark World in 2013.

After Thor went into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Endgame, Tessa Thompson returns as Valkyrie in her new post as the leader of New Asgard.

When will Thor: Love and Thunder be released?

When will Thor 4: Love and Thunder be released in theatres? Thor: Love and Thunder, a long story short, will be released in theatres on July 8, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder were supposed to be released on November 5, 2021, when Phase 4 plans were first disclosed. That was a long time ago. However, due to the postponement of Black Widow, all of Marvel’s Phase 4 films were pushed back one release date, and the fourth Thor film was pushed back to February 18, 2022.

This, however, would not be the final date alteration. Finally was pushed ahead a week to February 11, 2022, only to be pushed back again, and again, until it arrived at its summer release date.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been replaced with Thor: Love and Thunder (but fret not, the Black Panther sequel has also moved back along with a host more Phase 4 movies).

It has finally arrived! And there’s enough to talk about, from the curiously vanished villain Gorr to the plainly wiped figure. If you missed the trailer above, you can watch it again here.