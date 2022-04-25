The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting Anime Release Date Is Coming Soon! Plot, Anime Adaptation and More Updates To Know

A lot of comedic anime shows are now interested in stories about the Yakuza, but this isn’t because the Yakuza’s life is exciting and action-packed. Japanese manga and anime creators, on the other hand, have been making fun of the Yakuza way of life by putting the toughest Yakuza members in domestic situations.

A high-ranking Yakuza member becomes the guardian of a troublesome psychic girl from the future in “Hinamatsuri.” In “The Way of the Househusband,” a show about an ex-Yakuza boss who quits crime to take care of the home while his wife is at work, this is also a thing.

“The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting,” which is coming out soon, is a more heartfelt take on the trope, but you may not want to look any further. This show is also about a rough and tumbles member of the Yakuza who softens when he has to take care of his family.

However, it doesn’t seem to focus on absurdity and comedy as much as other movies in the same genre do, which is odd. In this case, the anime might be a new twist on a well-known comedy idea. The release date is soon.

It’s called “The Yakuza Guide to Babysitting,” and so far, this is what we know about it.

The Plot of The Yakuza’s Guide To Babysitting Anime

The anime is going to follow the same storyline as the manga. So, the story is about Tooru Kirishima, who is a young member of the Yakuza. She and her husband have hired him for a long time. It’s called “the Demon of Sakuragi” because Kirishima has a good hand when he does bad things. In the family, he is a good person. He is also his boss’s right-hand man.

However, Kirishima gets a new job from his boss. His last ones were very different from this one. This one makes him show a different side of himself. She wants him to babysit her. His boss has asked him to do it. The Yakuza is known for having a true nature, and he loves this job since he can let everything out.

The Anime Adaptation

The anime version of Yakuza’s Guide To Babysitting has been in talks since 2021, but it hasn’t been made yet. After the manga was a huge hit, it was very likely that it would be shown on TV. So, the manga’s author, Tsukiya, took to Twitter to finally say when the show would start. There will be a lot of attention paid to Tooru Kirishima, a member of the Sakuragi crime family. It’s not just the crimes that he has to deal with. His boss has given him a new job.

Characters Involved in Anime Series

Tooru Kirishima and Yaeka Sakuragi are the two main characters in the show. The other cast members are going to show off soon. Sometime soon there will be a new version of the game.

It looks like Yoshimasa Hosoya will play the main character, Tooru Kirishima, in the movie. Another cast member of the show is Misaki Watada, who plays Yaeka Sakuragi in the show. Till now, we don’t know anything about the rest of the group. Studio Feel and Studio GAINA will make the change.

Itsuro Kawasaki is the show’s director, and Keiichirou Oochi is the show’s composer, so both of these people work on the show. Finally, Hiromi Ogata is the person who makes the characters. The studio has hired a very talented group of people.

When is The Release Date?

Unfortunately, there isn’t yet a set release date. Even though a 2022 debut is said to be planned. Also, the premiere is only shown in Japan. Those who live in the west will have to wait a little longer for the movie to come out in other countries. Whenever we get any new information, we’ll make sure this part is up to date as well. This means that for more news, stay tuned!

Official Trailer