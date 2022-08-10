The Promised Neverland Season 3 Release Date: Cast, Plot – All We Know so Far

Anime series The Promised Neverland was launched in 2019 and is a gloomy fantasy series. In recent years, anime like Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer have become popular examples of the dark fantasy genre. The Promised Neverland is a television version of the manga series of the same name, which broke all kinds of records. The manga is authored by Kaiu Shirai, who has written notable series like Death Note and Fruit Basket.

When it comes to anime production, CloverWorks is a well-known name. CloverWorks, which renamed itself after Horimiya in 2021, is also the developer of numerous successful animes, such as Bunny Girl Senpai and Wonder Egg Priority, despite being a new company.

Originally broadcast on Fuji TV from January 8 to March 26 of 2021, the second season of The Promised Neverland was a hit with audiences around. On Hulu TV and Funimation, the animation has become a huge hit around the world. How much do we know about Season 3 and what can we expect to see in Season 3 of the series thus far?

Date of The Promised Neverland Season 3

Will the makers of the promised land of Neverland be able to live up to their audience’s expectations? Is this a sign that they have cooled off? Is there going to be a season 3 to save the show’s makers’ reputation?

Official release dates and statements have not been made by The promised neverland season 3 anime series’ team.

As the plot has not been concluded, we can confidently hope for a third season. No one knows if Emma was able to save the other children from the demon or if they managed to flee and return to the human world. Emma’s life is in danger!

Are There Any Plans for Season 3 of “The Promised Neverland?”

Possibly not any longer. Season 2 of ‘The Promised Neverland’ ended tragically in March of 2021, therefore a renewal may still be premature. Is season 2’s storyline so bad that the anime’s long-term viability is in jeopardy?

Fans were pleased with the inaugural season’s performance. It has an IMDB score of 8.4 and a MyAnimeList score of 8.57. In response to the negative publicity surrounding season two, the show’s popularity dipped dramatically. Season 2’s current MyAnimeList score is merely 5.43.

It has “total and utter disrespect of the fantastic tone and atmosphere that was so carefully built in the previous season,” says HellLyter in a review of season 2, calling it “a butchered adaptation.”

In spite of this, the anime’s loyal following continues to plead with CloverWorks for a third season to be produced. This season’s hugely unfavorable ratings and reviews suggest that the studio is more interested in devoting resources to their new game, “Fate/Grand Order – Grand Temple of Time: Solomon.”

What Are the Chances that ‘the Promised Neverland’ Will Be Renewed for A Third and Final Season?

As of right now, things are looking rather bleak. In addition to the unfavorable reviews, the studio may be working on a new project. Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that the manga’s entire plot has been wrapped up in the second season, though a bit hurriedly.

At the very least, there may have been another season of the show. In contrast, the second season was rushed. A series of still photographs from previous episodes have been used to wrap up the plot. This is a terrible, shameless, and heartbreaking attempt to end an anime that had so much potential.

Perhaps ‘The Promised Neverland’ could have been given an even better treatment. Season 3 of ‘The Promised Neverland’ appears to be a thing of the past already, so there’s little hope for the show. Spinoffs and reboots, rather than a third season, are more likely to be developed.

Cast List for The Third Season of The Promised Neverland

There is no word yet from CloverWorks on who will be starring in the upcoming season’s cast. This season’s cast is even more impressive than the previous two. Similar to previous seasons, we can expect the cast to return if a new season is produced.

Listed below are the cast members who are expected to appear in season 3.

It is safe to say that Sumire Morohoshi would be a natural choice for the role of Emma.

Norman could be played by Maaya Uchida.

Onscreen, Ray will assume the role of Mariya Ise.

Shinei Ueki in the role of Don.

This time, Lynn will play Gilda!

Hiyori Kono could play Phil in the future.

Yuko Kaido portrays Isabella in the film.

Yuuko Mori would be the ideal choice to play Lannion.

Since season 3 has yet to be released, more cast members may be recruited if the show returns.

Finale Trailer: The Promised Neverland Season 3

Season 3 of The Promised Neverland has yet to see the light of day in the form of a trailer. Trailers for seasons 1 and 2 of The Promised Neverland are available to view for the time being. Keep an eye on our website for updates on when the series is available. If you haven’t already, stay in touch!