The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody – Updates on Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

Once again, it’s that time. A brand new isekai anime series is on the way, this time with some not-so-subtle inspirations but a lot of promise in its own way of interpreting the subject. “The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody,” based on the light novel series by Myojin Kato, is pretty much what the title suggests. In many aspects, “Greatest Demon Lord” and “The Devil Is a Part-Timer” are conceptually similar, but the characters’ motivations are different.

This forthcoming anime series will be produced by the animation studios SILVERLINK and BLADE (via Anime News Network), and it will be released sooner than expected. With that in mind, it’s worth considering the series’ debut date, characters, and plot to see if it’s worth getting enthusiastic about. Here’s all we know about the upcoming anime series thus far.

The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody – Official Trailer

When will Greatest Demon Lord be available?

The anime is set to premiere on Japanese television in 2022, according to the official “Greatest Demon Lord” website. It’s hardly surprising that it’s only a release window; many anime don’t give definite release dates until the show is almost ready to air. The set release timetable, however, raises some issues about when and how anime fans outside of Japan will be able to see the series.

Related – Demon Slayer Season 3 – Latest Updates on Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

“Greatest Demon Lord” has yet to be confirmed by any of the major anime streaming providers. In light of the fact that much other anime are simulcast on sites like Crunchyroll or Funimation, this does not bode well. “Greatest Demon Lord,” on the other hand, is not hopeless. The likelihood of the series being streamed to worldwide audiences on one of the aforementioned websites is strong. It’s possible that it won’t air at the same time as it did in Japan.

In Greatest Demon Lord, who are the characters?

“Greatest Demon Lord,” as the title suggests, stars Varvatos, a demon lord. Varvatos is perennially lonely despite being almost all-powerful until he chooses to reincarnate as the human Ard millennia later. Ard is, however, far too powerful for his own good. Neither BLADE nor SILVERLINK has revealed who will play Ard in the upcoming film.

Despite his relatively high power level, Ard seeks out genuine companions, which he finds in the shape of Irina, a childhood buddy. Irina is a mysterious character who appears to be Ard’s only true companion. This is in sharp contrast to Ard’s professors and superiors, who are all awestruck by his strength and treat him differently as a result.

There are other characters in “Greatest Demon Lord,” but these are the only two that the show’s animation studios explore in any detail. In addition, no information about the supporting cast has been released.

The plot of Greatest Demon Lord is as follows:

“The Devil Is a Part-Timer” aficionados will recognize “Greatest Demon Lord.” To begin with, it is a program about a powerful demon king that transforms into a human and engages in various shenanigans (via Myanimelist). Varvatos, on the other hand, expresses a desire to become a “typical nobody” in “Greatest Demon Lord.” Sadao, on the other hand, is forced to become a human.

Related – Rwby Ice Queendom – Current Updates on Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

Varvatos, on the other hand, chooses to reincarnate in order to escape the loneliness of being all-powerful. In human form, he even purposefully curtailed his magical skills in order to live a more normal life. The main issue is that nearly no one in modern society possesses any magical abilities. Varvatos’ ostensibly minor magical abilities make life easier, but in the worst way conceivable. If only everyone else would let him, he’d be able to live a normal life as a human Ard.