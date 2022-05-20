The Girl from The Other Side Anime Release Date: Are We Getting It or Not? Know Here!

Wit, the animation company behind the early seasons of “Attack on Titan” and the Viking-inspired war tale “Vinland Saga,” is recognized for stories with strong violent themes. With their latest anime project, “The Girl from the Other Side,” the studio appears to be venturing into the uncharted aesthetic ground. Wit has had a definite interest in the series since it converted the manga into a 10-minute short in 2019. It is based on the manga of the same name by creator Nagabe and published in Mag Garden’s “Monthly Comic Garden” magazine.

This current endeavor, though, is a little more involved than a simple short. This will be a full-length Original Anime DVD (OAD) that will be available only to those who buy a physical copy. To be interested in this endeavor, one would have to be a die-hard fan of either Wit or the manga. The story, on the other hand, has a unique and intriguing fairy tale notion that looks capable of attracting a few newcomers. With that in mind, here’s everything we know about “The Girl from the Other Side’s” release date, cast, and plot.

The Girl from the Other Side’s story?

The world of “The Girl from the Other Side” is dualistic. The world is divided into light and dark, with most “good” things inhabiting the Outside’s light-based reality. Meanwhile, the majority of “bad” things are contained within the Inside’s wooded boundaries. Shiva is a little girl from the Outside who ends up living alone in an abandoned village on the Inside. The Inside is filled with dangerous, cursed creatures that infect light creatures when they come into contact with them.

Shiba, on the other hand, is guarded by Teacher, a bizarre, cursed — yet benevolent — creature. Despite their inability to make physical contact, Shiva and Teacher clearly have a particular bond. Shiva rushes away to see her long-lost grandma, putting their bond to the test. She uncovers some horrible facts about her family’s buried past along the road.

The release date for The Girl From the Other Side has yet to be announced-

“The Girl from the Other Side’s” genesis story is one of the most bizarre in anime history. On July 11th, Wit Studio launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund the creation of the OAD. In less than four hours, an astonishing feat was performed (though this is hardly unexpected considering how well-known Wit is and how well the manga adaptation has done). Thanks to the generosity of its fans, Wit’s 20 million Yen stretch goal had been met by an additional $2 million by May 8.



With an expected release date of March 10, 2022, the “Girl from the Other Side” OAD is almost certain to arrive on time (via Anime News Network). Finally, if the campaign’s stretch objectives are completed, fans will receive a DVD with bonus features. There’s also an original manga chapter written by Nagabe, as well as animated renditions of his weekly artwork.

Where did “The Girl from the Other Side” originate?

