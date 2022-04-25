The Eminence in Shadow Anime Release Date is Set For 2022!! Plot, Characters, Adaptation and Teaser

The Eminence in Shadow Anime called “Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!” in Japanese by Daisuke Aizawa is a lot of fun to read. It started being serialized online in May 2018 on the Shsetsuka ni Nar website, which lets people write their own novels. So, there has been a lot of important news about the light book.

The official website for the anime adaptation of The Eminence of Shadow announced the show’s release date and showed a teaser, the cast, and the crew.

Eminence in Shadow’s main characters

Cid Kagenou (Voiced by Seiichiro Yamashita)

Cid Kagenou, the main character, was born into a wealthy family. However, he is the leader of a group called the Shadow Garden. The group started out with a bogus goal to fight the Cult of Diabolos. They do, however, know that the Cult is real and that Cid’s work interferes with it, which causes more problems.

Alpha (Voiced by Asami Seto)

As the First of the Shadow Garden, she’s an elf woman who is a little girl. Cid found her on the street, with Demon possession, and tried a lot of different things to get her back to normal. She agreed to be loyal to him in return, and she helped him find six other important people so that they could properly fight the Cult of Diabolos.

Beta (Voiced by Inori Minase)

During Alpha’s search for a team, she came across Beta. Beta was Alpha’s second team member. She is also an elf who likes to write down their daily adventures in a journal. In “the war memoirs of Shadow-sama,” she writes about everything and mostly talks about Cid.

Gamma (Voiced by Suzuko Mimori)

There are now three people in the Shadow Garden. Gamma is the third one. She doesn’t do anything that is combat-related because she can’t do it very well. Even though she has a great brain, that doesn’t make up for it. She started the Mitsugoshi Company, which was used by Shadow Garden to run its business. She came up with the idea based on what Cid told her about things that could be found on Earth. She made copies of them and sold them for money.

Delta (Voiced by Fairouz Ai)

Delta is a girl who is very strong and helps the team win a lot of fights. There are some things she doesn’t know how to do with a sword or with magic, but she is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to raw power and strength. Her animal side made her senses even better, allowing her to detect scents from a long way away and hunt down targets with ease. Only Cid and Alpha are stronger than her, so she has only talked to them up until now.

Epsilon (Voiced by Hisako Kanemoto)

Epsilon is an elf with very strong magical abilities. When the group comes together, they fight because she has a snobbish attitude and doesn’t want to be friends with everyone. She can bring out the best in the slime bodysuits of the people in the Shadow Garden.

Zeta (Voiced by Ayaka Asai)

There are six people and one animal in this group. Zeta is the sixth and last person, as well as another animal kin. She usually goes around the world to learn about things.

Anime Adaptation and Plot

If you want to know more about the show and its history, here is a quick rundown of it. The Eminence in Shadow was first serialized on the website Shsetsuka ni Nar in May of this year. It was bought by Enterbrain and they made four volumes of it. There are now six volumes in total. Yen Press has bought the rights to both the light novel and the manga in the United States, so you can read them there.

The story is about a young man who wants to be a shadow broker, someone who works in the dark. He worked out his body with any martial arts technique he could find so that he could achieve what he wants.

His training sessions didn’t always go as planned. However, he did come across a little magic. It wasn’t magic, though; it was a car’s headlights. It wasn’t magic. When he died in the fight, Cid Kagenou, a nobleman’s son, was born on another planet. He was reborn as Cid Kagerou. To become a shadow broker, his desire stayed strong. So he kept studying in that direction.

The release date for the movie will be out

At the AnimeJapan 2022 event on Saturday, a stage show revealed a new promotional video and image for the TV show Daisuke Aizawa’s The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!). The event also said that the anime will start in October 2022.

