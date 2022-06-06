The Day I Became a God Season 2 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

There were excellent reviews and accolades for the debut season of Jun Maeda’s “The Day I Became a God.” Does this mean that there will be a second season of The Day I Became a God?

In Season 2, fans eagerly await the return of Hina Sato, Yota Narukami, and Kyoko Izanami to television screens. But would Hina’s story have been able to continue when the first season ended?

It appears that P.A. Works or any other firm associated with the anime’s development has yet to announce a second season, as reported by Monsters & Critics In addition, there is no word about a sequel or a renewal.

Angel Beats! and Charlotte, two of Maeda’s other notable works, are examples. Neither of these shows nor The Day I Became a God, has received a second season.

An additional episode of Angel Beats!, which was broadcast in 2015, was part of the show’s final season. Charlotte, on the other hand, aired its final episode in 2015, however, it also aired one in 2016.



In light of this, what are some of the things in common here? In addition to being directed by P.A. works and written by Maeda himself, they are all one-off stories that do not necessitate a follow-up. Does this imply that there won’t be a Season 2 of The Day I Became a God? It appears as if Maeda will continue in this direction. It’s difficult to continue Hina’s journey in this manner.

CBR highlighted that while Hina appeared to be giving up on her future in the Season 1 finale, Yota wasn’t going down without a fight. In order to bring Hina back to the only family she had ever known, Yota enlisted the services of a computer genius, Hiroto Suzuki. Yota’s return made everyone pleased, including his parents, sister, and even some of his friends. A normal life with a family allowed Hina to become the god she was meant to be in the eyes of her peers. While the world she was familiar with came to an end, she began over with a clean slate.

The Day I Became a God: Renewal Status, Season 2!

The first season of the anime series was a huge success, with a huge number of people tuning in. Critics, on the other hand, were pleased with the film’s performance. There is no way to overestimate the impact Kamisama ni Hatta has had in such a short time period. Well, Jun Maeda’s content was the driving force behind it. MyAnimeList has given the anime a score of 6.82 as of this writing. That’s not all; it has more than 180,000 members in its group on Facebook and is listed at #884.



To put it another way, the show has enough admirers to persuade producers to give it a go. In recent years, PA Works has produced a number of one-season wonders, and there are rumors that this show will follow suit. The second season of The Day I Became a God is in high demand, according to reports. However, the end of its first season left little room for its follow-up. The production company may announce the second season this year if it’s in the works.

Detailed Plot Information for Kamisama Ni Hatta Season 2

Yota and Hina spent some time together at the end of the first season, but Shiba subsequently told him to go. He did, however, suggest that Shiba spend more time with Hina than had been previously agreed upon. Shiba was able to recall the names of her family members during a talk with Yota. She screamed out his name as he was ready to depart, and proclaimed her love for him. In spite of the fact that he knew every day would be difficult, Yota decided to bring Hina home with him. In the end, he didn’t care what it took as long as he had Hina at his side.



Fans can expect to see what happened after the events of the first season in The Day I Became a God Season 2. Because of her condition, Hina may be unable to recall anything. In contrast, Yota and his family may be able to provide her with the comforts and security she needs. As previously stated, Yota hopes to follow in the footsteps of Hina’s grandfather and become a researcher in order to better assist Hina. It’s entirely possible that his transformation into a scientist in the sequel will serve as an important plot aspect.

When Will the Day I Became a God Season 2 Air?

The anime’s future is still up in the air, but the series’ enormous popularity could help the sequel get the go-ahead. After a few months of this, Season 2 of The Day I Became a God might premiere in 2023.

To stay up to current on future developments, be sure to check back here.