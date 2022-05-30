The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Anime Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

Neither Otonari no Tenshi-sama nor Itsunomanika Dame Ningen nor Sareteita are Otonari no Tenshi-sama. Ken is a Japanese light novel written by Saekisan and illustrated by Hanekoto. It is also known as The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten in the West. In 2023, Project No.9 will release an anime adaptation of the film. We’ll tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming anime adaptation in this article.

While we now know that The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten will be adapted into an anime series, we still don’t know when it will be released because the producers haven’t given us a release date. We know the show will premiere in 2023, but the exact date has yet to be announced; we’re guessing it won’t be before the Spring 2023 season.

When Does the Angel Next Door Spoil Me Rotten Come Out?

Neither Otonari no Tenshi-sama nor Itsunomanika Dame Ningen nor Sareteita are Otonari no Tenshi-sama. Sarkisian wrote and Hanekoto illustrated Ken, a Japanese light novel. The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten is how it’s known in the west. In December 2018, the series began serialization on Shsetsuka ni Nar, a user-generated novel publishing website. SB Creative later bought it, and Yen Press has the right to publish the series in English in North America.

In January 2022, Square Enix’s online manga magazine Manga UP! will begin serializing a manga adaptation with art by Wan Shibata and music by Suzu Yki.



Project No.9 has confirmed that an anime adaptation will be released in 2022. A few years after the original series' success, an anime adaptation was announced, much to the delight of the fans. Initially, we were given some basic information about the series' production team, the main cast, and the main crew members, but no information about a potential release date for the anime adaptation The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten was provided.

Considering this, the anime adaptation of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten is unlikely to debut before 2023. The release date will most likely be announced in a trailer later this year, with the actual show following the following year. This could change in the future, but in the meantime, we believe our assumptions are correct.

The Trailer for The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten

Now that you know everything there is to know about the upcoming adaptation of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, we can tell you that a trailer is available, but it’s only a brief teaser that doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming adaptation. This video was first released in conjunction with the announcement of an adaptation, and you can watch it here:

A proper trailer will most likely be released later this year, possibly when the exact release date for The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten series is confirmed. Until then, we only have this PV trailer to go on for this upcoming romantic comedy based on a hugely popular series of books.

The Angel Next Door Destroys Me Plot

We don’t know much about the plot of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten right now. Specifically, the anime information we have is limited, and we have no idea how many episodes will be produced or how much content will be adapted. This is why we’ve decided to provide you with the official series synopsis so you know what to expect:



Amane lives alone in an apartment next door to Mahiru, the most beautiful girl in school. They haven’t spoken in almost a year until he sees her in distress on a rainy day and offers her his umbrella. She repays the favor by offering him assistance around the house, and a relationship slowly develops as the distance between them narrows…

The Cast of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten

We don’t know much about the cast of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten right now. We know some of the basic names and voice actors, but we’ll have to wait a little longer for the rest of the cast to be revealed. Fortunately for you, we have a list of the confirmed characters, which we’ll update as new information becomes available. The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten will feature the following confirmed characters and their voice actors:

Amane Fujimiya is played by Taito Ban.

Mahiru Shiina is played by Manaka Iwami.

Itsuki Akasawa is played by Taku Yashiro.

Chitose Shirakawa is played by Haruka Shiraishi.

Some names from the crew have also been revealed. Kenichi Imaizumi (Brynhildr in the Darkness, Kingdom’s third season) will direct the anime, while Keiichirchi (Adachi and Shimamura, The Quintessential Quintuplets) will write the series scripts. The characters were designed by Takayuki Noguchi (Queen’s Blade: Rebellion, Cinderella Nine), and the music was composed by Moe Hyga (O Maidens in Your Savage Season, Steins; Gate 0). As more crew members become known, we’ll update this section as well.

The remainder of this article will provide you with all of the known and unknown details about the upcoming anime adaptation of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten. You’ll learn about the anime’s possible release date, whether or not there is a trailer, what the story might be about, and much more about this intriguing series that will be adapted into an anime.

