The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Anime Release Date Sets For January 2023!

The Japanese light book Otonari no Tenshi-Sama nor Itsunomanika Dame Ningen nor Sareteita Ken, also known as The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten in the West, was written by Saekisan and illustrated by Hanekoto.

Many people have been curious about the release date of the series ever since its release year announcement. Keep reading this post to learn more information about the release date, actors, narrative elements, and much more.

Release Date For The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten

It has been revealed that The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten will premiere in January 2023. The crew hasn’t yet provided any information regarding the exact release date. It has been a little disappointing for fans as it’s been a year since the series was announced in January 2022.

The fans believed that the premiere of the series would not occur until mid- or perhaps late 2023. However, the staff revealed in October that the series will begin in January 2023.

Project No.9 studio really surprised fans out there. Maybe they gave it because they only have three projects in 2022. In addition, the last anime they made in 2021 was shown in June. It gave them plenty of time to plan the future anime of 2022.

Read More: Overlord Anime Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot Details And Further Updates in 2022!

Cast Details

Manaka Iwami will provide the voice of the main female character, Mahiru Shiina. She became well-known because of Iwami’s depiction of Tohru Honda in the ground-breaking love animation Fruits Basket (2019).

Taito Ban will also provide the voice of the main male character, Amane Fujimiya, in addition to Iwami.

The intended romantic comedy series will be directed by Kenichi Imaizumi. Keiichir Chi will be in charge of creating the series. He will also join him on the team. The soundtrack for the series will be written by Moe Hyga. Takayuki Noguchi, who worked on Queen’s Blade, is in charge of character design.

Read More: A New Pokémon Anime Release Date Sets For 2023 After Ash & Pikachu’s Retirement

Plot Details for “The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten“

Amane Fujimiya is a disinterested young guy who struggles to keep track of his possessions. He thus lives a poor and unhealthy life.

Mahiru Shiina, a classmate, on the other hand, is a master at taking care of herself. Additionally, she unintentionally lives next door to him.

Sadly, they never communicate with one another because of how different their personalities are.

Until the day Amane notices Mahiru alone on the swings on wet days. He gives her an umbrella because he can’t bear to see her getting wet. Mahiru wants to assist him with the tasks as a way of saying thanks for his kindness. Their relationship starts to take off at that point.

Read More: Jigokuraku Anime Release Date Sets For 2023! Check Latest Updates!

Trailer

Now that you know all about the upcoming adaptation of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, we can tell you that a trailer exists, but it’s merely a brief preview trailer that doesn’t disclose anything. You can see the announcement video here:

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten series’ precise release date will likely be announced in full-fledged, although, we aren’t pretty sure when the announcement will actually take place.