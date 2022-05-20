The 8th Son Season 2 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

Last year, fans were treated to the highly anticipated premiere of The 8th Son anime series, and now they’re on the hunt for The 8th Son? Are you joking with me? Season 2. It was one of the most popular anime shows of the season at the time of its launch. The show’s character development was excellent, and the plot was compelling. So, will the second season of this fantastic anime be released? Here are the most recent details.

The 8th Son, perhaps? Are you joking with me? is a fantasy isekai anime series from Japan. It’s an anime adaptation of Y.A. and Fuzichoco’s light novel series of the same name. The anime premiered on April 2, 2020, last year. It lasted 12 episodes and ended on June 18, 2020. It received good reviews from critics and spectators alike. As a result, everyone is looking forward to the release of the second season.

The Story of the Eight Sons?

Shingo Ichinomiya, a 25-year-old corporate foundation employee, goes to bed every night anticipating a full working day the next day. Shingo, on the other hand, awakens in a strange chamber, where he discovers that he has been placed in the body of a 6-year-old child, who he soon realizes is controlling his body with his thoughts.

Shingo rapidly learns from the boy’s memories that he is the youngest son of a poor noble family living in the countryside. Shingo then goes on a search for the family. Due to his lack of administrative skills, he is unable to control his family’s vast territory.

He is fortunate in that he has the ability to use magic, which is a very rare skill. Sadly, despite the fact that his gift may have brought his family immense wealth, it has only brought him disaster. This is the story of Wendelin Von Benno Baumeister, a young boy who forges his own path in a hard and brutal world.

Despite the fact that it is based on an anime premise, the plot and story are considered to be successful. We feel that the absence of character development will be remedied in the series’ upcoming second season.

Read More: Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Release Date: Will The Anime Return? All The Latest Details!

Season 2 of The 8th Son: Cast and Crew

The cast and crew will return for the future season.

The series was directed by Tatsuo Miura.

The soundtrack was composed by Takeshi Miyamoto.

The character design was done by Tanabe Kenji.

The soundtrack was composed by Minako Sato Studios.

The animation was created by Synergy SP and Shin-Ei Animation.

Junya Enoki portrays Shingo.

Asuka Nishi portrays Elise.

Mikako Komastu portrays Hillenbrand.

Yuuna Mimura portrays Louise.

Mao Ichimichi portrays Wilma Etol.

Daisuke Namikawa portrays Alfred Reinford.

Read More: Erased Anime Season 2 Release Date: Everything You Need to Know!

The 8th Son, perhaps? Are you joking with me? Will the Anime Return in Season 2?

The first season had a decent review, however, most people believe that the isekai genre has a lot of superior anime shows. This one is nice because it isn’t as fast-paced as some other shows. And many people believe it is superior to the source material. There are further 15 chapters left to adapt into an anime series.

As a result, The 8th Son has a better chance? Are you joking with me? Season 2. The studio has announced the anime series several times after the majority of its production has been completed. And the same thing may happen with this one. Fans need not be concerned because the anime is expected to return sooner or later.

Read More: Kiss Him, Not Me Anime Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

The 8th Son, perhaps? Are you joking with me? Season 2: Renewal Information

The first season of the anime series was co-produced by Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP. In terms of animation, both of them performed an excellent job. However, none of them is discussing the anime’s future. They keep their mouths shut when it comes to divulging details.

The show has yet to be renewed for a second season. Because it hasn’t been a full year since the anime ended, fans shouldn’t be concerned, as the creators typically take a long time to revive the anime series. As a result, fans are likely to hear about the renewal very soon.

Read More: Made in Abyss Anime Season 2 Release Date: Confirm or Cancelled! Check Here!

Is There Enough Source Material for the Creators?

As previously stated, the animation is based on the same-named LN series. As a result, it is critical that the creators have enough source material to create the next chapter of the anime. So far, the author has released 20 volumes in the LN series. The most recent one came out on July 20, 2020.

Out of these twenty volumes, only five have been adapted for the anime’s first season. As a result, The 8th Son’s creators have more than enough chapters? Are you joking with me? Season 2. With the leftover source material, the studios may possibly make two additional anime series.