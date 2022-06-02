Tensura Season 3 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

Season 2 of ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ (Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken) ended in September of last year, and we’ve been planning season 3 for a while.

The anime adaptation of Fuse’s light novel series is one of today’s most popular isekai. Rimuru is a man who is killed and then resurrected as a slime in another universe.

Rimuru’s exploits have been very amusing, so fans are already wondering if further adaptations will be made in the future.

Let’s go over all of the early details about season 3 of ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime,’ including the cast, release date, narrative, and predictions.

Is Season 3 of ‘that Time I Got Reincarnated as A Slime’ Confirmed?

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ started airing new episodes on July 6, 2021, and ended on September 21, 2021. The anime, however, is not yet in its third season. Instead, it was the second half of Season 2’s split-course split-course split-course split-course split-course split-course split-course split-course split-course ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ has yet to receive a third season renewal as of this writing.

One of the most well-known anime series is ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.’ On MyAnimeList, the second season gets a whopping 8.41/10. The anime has a worldwide fan base. As a result, a third season is extremely popular. Now that Season 2 has come to a close, Eight Bit could announce the renewal soon. However, there are times when animes announce new seasons after a long hiatus. ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime,’ hopefully, will not be one of them. There’s a lot of source material out there that can be adapted. There are 19 volumes in the eight-book series, and the anime has only covered half of them. If the anime is renewed for a third season, we will update this page.

When Is the Third Season of ‘that Time I Got Reincarnated as A Slime’ Coming Out?

Season 3 has yet to be announced, therefore we can only make educated guesses based on a few criteria for the time being. The anime’s first 24-episode season aired from October 5, 2018, to March 22, 2019. The second season was split into two parts and was released in two installments. From January 12, 2021, to March 30, 2021, the first 12 episodes of season 2 aired. The second split course was released on July 6, 2021, and ended in September, as expected.



Between the end of season one and the start of season two, there was practically a two-year break. In addition, in the fall of 2022, there will be an anime film released. As a result, the third season is expected to air in 2023.

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as A Slime’: What’s the Story?

We see Rimuru in his ultimate struggle against the demon lord Clayman in season 2’s final episode, “Octagram.” After gaining awakening, Clayman has gained additional abilities, making him even more lethal.

Despite this, the episode finishes on a happy note, with Rimuru triumphing in the combat.

If season 3 is approved, we expect it to pick up after the great battle, presuming the future film is an original plot rather than a sequel. Season 2 concludes with the end of Volume 6: The Octagram Soars Brightly, which corresponds to the end of the light novel.

The third season will most likely begin adapting Volume 7 based on the anime’s pacing and where the second season concluded.

The Official Summary for Volume 7 Is as Follows:

“In a bind, a brave blob! The Holy Empire of Lubelius is rocked by news of the demon lord Clayman’s defeat by Rimuru, especially because Hinata Sakaguchi, the nation’s Imperial Guard, and Crusader forces captain, recently led a daring attack on Rimuru.

When a priest dispatched by Rimuru to attend an urgent conference of Lubelius bigwigs is assassinated, the situation becomes even more severe. As Hinata comes to Tempest to settle things, the stakes could not be higher for either side—one incorrect move might mean utter war!”

Season 3 of ‘that Time I Got Reincarnated as A Slime’ Will Have the Following Cast.

The only difference between the two seasons was the director’s chair, but the rest of the cast stayed the same. For season 2 of ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime,’ Atsushi Nakayama succeeded Yasuhito Kikuchi as the new director. If the anime is renewed for a third season, the remainder of the core voice cast will most likely return to bring the characters to life.

Miho Okasaki plays the slime Rimuru, Megumi Toyoguchi plays the Great Sage, Asuna Tomari plays the hobgoblin Gotta, Chikahiro Kobayashi plays the wolfish Ranga, Mao Ichimichi plays the ogress Shion, and Kanehira Yamamoto plays the goblin lord Rigurd in the Japanese dub.

Rimuru is played by Brittney Karbowski, Great Sage is played by Mallorie Rodak, Gotta is played by Ryan Reynolds, Ranga is played by Tyson Rinehart, and Shion is played by Michelle Rojas, and Sigurd is played by Kent Williams.

When Can We See the Official Trailer for ‘that Time I Got Reincarnated as A Slime’ Season 3?

The official trailer for ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ Season 3 won’t be accessible until next year or 2023 if our release date predictions are correct. Don’t worry, when additional information becomes available, this article will be regularly updated. So please return to this page from time to time to see what’s new.