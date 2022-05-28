Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 2 Part 2 Release Date: Is Series Confirmed This Year!

Season 2 Part 2 of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime will premiere on July 6, 2021, during the Summer 2021 anime season.

The first season had a total of 24 installments. The second season was originally scheduled to premiere on January 12, 2021, but was postponed due to COVID-19. TenSura Season 2 Episode 12 aired on March 30th, 2021, as the mid-season finale.

A split-cour anime, then, is Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 2 Part 2.

You might wonder what a split-cour is. For those who don’t know, a “cour” is a three-month period of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons, which typically consist of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is when a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming broadcasting on television. Some recent examples include Moriarty the Patriot Part 2 and Re: ZERO Season 2 Part 2.

Where Can I Find Season 2 Episode 2 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as A Slime?

Animes can now be seen on Funimation’s website in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil, thanks to the company’s acquisition of the streaming rights. In Europe, the anime will be streamed by Wakanime, while in Australia and New Zealand, it will be streamed by AnimeLab. The arrangement has been approved by Muse Communication in Southeast Asia and South Asia and will be streamed on the Muse Asia YouTube channel.

Furthermore, we ask that you refrain from visiting any piracy websites in order to help the creators by using legitimate resources instead.

Is There Going to Be More than One Season?

From June 22, 2022, the “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2” anime series will have a total of 24 episodes.

When Can We Expect The Anime’s English Dub To Be Released?

The English dub of the anime has not been confirmed. However, we must keep in mind that the anime is being streamed by Funimation, a company well-known for its English-dubbed anime.

Furthermore, the likelihood of an English dub is very high because most popular anime series is now being dubbed into the language.

Information On The Show’s Cast

Then, During Season 2, I Was Reincarnated As A Slime

Adapted from Fuse’s light novel, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is a new anime series premiering in 2018. The story centers on Rimuru, a slime reincarnated from the body of a man who died in a previous world. In order to keep things fresh for the audience, the show’s staff and cast members all reprise their roles.

The following season, which was supposed to premiere in October 2020 but has now been delayed until January 12th, 2022 due to COVID-19, has been reported. A part-curriculum anime, the second half was originally scheduled to air in April 2022 but has now been pushed back until July 2022.

TRUE’s “Narrator” serves as the opening theme, while STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION’s “STORYSEEKER” serves as the closing theme. Muse Asia has a YouTube channel where the anime can be watched in Asia (select locations).

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Can Be Found on The Web.

It’s been a while since I’ve had the pleasure of meeting my reincarnated self, a thin man with unique powers in the world of swords and witchcraft, which brings together allies to create their own monsters in this Japanese light novel by Fuse, also known as TenSura or Slime Isekai.”

37-year-old Satoru Mikami works as a regular at a Tokyo company. It doesn’t bother him to be single because he enjoys living in the here and now.

A funny person emerges from the world after a chance encounter with a coworker. During his final moments of consciousness, he is haunted by an unidentified voice as he succumbs to his injuries and repeats a series of commands that he cannot comprehend.

Reincarnated as a Slime, Satoru finds himself in an unknown world upon his return to consciousness. It is also possible for him to devour anything and mimic its abilities, especially the “Predator” ability. Veldora Tempest, a character from the “Storm Dragon” disaster level, stands in his way. She was cursed for the next 300 years for setting the city ablaze. Satoru, overcome with grief, agreed to help the dragon in his mission to break the seal. When Veldora gives him divine protection, he is renamed Rimuru Tempest in return.