Tekken Bloodline Anime Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled? Check Here!

An anime based on a video game is a surefire hit with gamers everywhere. It’s no secret that anime and video games go together like a glove, thanks to franchises like Pac-Man and Pokemon.

Netflix has quickly established itself as the network of choice for animated episodes based on video game characters and worlds. Bandai Namco’s Tekken franchise follows in the footsteps of Steins Gate, Resident Evil, Dota, and Arcane.

As part of a surprise announcement on March 20th, 2022, Netflix’s Anime division tweeted a teaser poster and trailer for its new Tekken: Bloodline anime. It’s expected to be out in 2022, either at the end of the year or early next year.

Tekken: Bloodline Is Based on Which Previous Installment?

Tekken: Bloodline’s first season will be centered on the sequels and third iterations of the video game series, with Jin Kazama as the main character.



After Tekken 2 ends and Tekken 3 is released, this series will take place in between. Netflix’s Tekken 7 promo featured the character Leroy Smith, who was only introduced in the seventh game.

Do You Know What This Game Is About? the Story and The Characters Have Been Unveil:

With His Mother Jun Kazama, Jin Kazama Aka the Lightning of Fate, Trains in Kazama Style Traditional Martial Arts in The Tekken: Bloodline Anime. Tekken Players Are Thrilled to See Their Beloved Character, Jin Kazama, Make a Comeback as The Game’s Protagonist.

Tekken: Bloodline’s Themes and Genres Are yet To Be Revealed.

According to The Official Synopsis, “power Is Everything” Will Be the Central Theme of The Anime. a Lot of Action, Thrills, and Gore Will Be Featured in This Fantasy/Science Fiction Show.

If You’re a Fan of Baki and Kengan Ashura, Then You’ll Want to Keep an Eye out For the Debut of This Series. However, Tekken: Bloodline Is Expected to Be a Very Combat-Oriented Series. Set Your Expectations High, Since You’re In For a Wild Ride.

Read More: Death Note Sequel Anime Release Date: Is Series Confirmed This Year!

Are There Any Spoilers for Netflix’s Tekken Bloodline?

Bloodline Is an Anime Version of The Tekken Fighting Game Series, Which Is Now Streaming on Netflix. the Series Takes Place Between Tekken 2 and Tekken 3, and Centers on Jin Kazama’s Development as A Professional Fighter.

A Style of Combat Based Mostly on Defense and Parrying Was Taught to Jin by His Mother, Jun Kazama. Although Jin’s Martial Arts Training Gave Him the Confidence to Stand up To His Bullies, He Was Still a Young Fighter with Plenty to Learn.



An Unknown Fighter Threatens Jun and Her Son’s Remote Home, so She Instructs the Boy to Leave and Find His Grandfather, Heihachi Mishima, so He Can Continue His Training There. Later, Heihachi Instructs Him in The More Aggressive Style of Karate Known as Mishima.

Read More: Chainsawman Anime Release Date: Everything You Need to Know!

Do You Know when The Tekken: Bloodline Release Window Is?

Tekken: Bloodline’s Premiere Date Has yet To Be Announced by Netflix, only Confirming a 2022 Release Window. Perhaps This Summer or Fall, the Release Date Will Be Announced in The Coming Months.

It’s Not Clear How Many Episodes Will Be in The First Season, Although Netflix Series Normally Have Eight to Ten. Let’s Hope This Program Has More than One Season, Like the Recent Cowboy Bebop Reboot.

Read More: My Isekai Life Anime: Confirmed Release Date, Trailer & Everything We Know in 2022!

Where Did the Idea for Tekken: Bloodline Come From?

Bloodline, According to The Game’s Promotional Material, Appears to Be Based on The Tekken Games and Features Jin Kazama from Tekken 3.

During His Preparation for The King of Iron Fist Tournament, Kazama’s Journey Will Be Chronicled in The Netflix Series. in Spite of His Mother’s Training in Traditional Martial Arts, Kazama Must Do Much More to Prepare for The Challenges Ahead.

“a Monster Evil Suddenly Erupted, Destroying Everything Precious to Him, Ruining His Life Forever,” Says the Synopsis of Kazama. the Incident Angered Jin, Who Promised Revenge and Desired Total Authority to Carry It Out.

It’s Only A Matter of Time Before Kazama Gains the Ability to Discover More About His Ancestry.

The Trailer Depicts Kazama Being Trained by Heihachi Mishima in Front of The Fatal Contest. During the Course of The Show, Kazama Is Expected to Take on A Number of Familiar Characters While Also Taking Revenge on Those Who Have Mistreated Him.