Tanya the Evil Season 2 Release Date: Everything You Need to Know!

There’s something thrilling about films and television shows where the antagonist becomes the protagonist and central character. We’re all used to seeing the main character take on a good role and become a hero rather than a villain. ‘Overlord’ and ‘Death Note’ are two well-known anime programs with similar themes. Another well-known anime with a similar captivating concept is ‘Youjo Senki,’ also known as Saga of Tanya the Evil, in which the primary protagonist is the series’ most brilliant villain. This anime has quickly become a fan favorite and is a mind-blowing show. The anime series follows a 9-year-old nasty blonde who is battling on a battlefield, and it is a very interesting anime series.

Another positive aspect of the show is that fans were treated to a gorgeous mess in the first episode, which left them all perplexed and engrossed. In the second episode, though, things start to make sense and fall into place. Carlo Zen, the light novelist, has created something exceedingly sophisticated with a mind-blowing tale with the help of other creators. The tale maintains a serious tone that complements the overall war-centric subject, which contains deaths, grit, and the harsh realities of battle that make the show worthwhile. Nut studio converted it into an anime, which premiered on January 6, 2017, in the Winter 2017 season. The first season had 12 episodes with a 7.97/10 rating on MyAnimeList.

‘The Saga of Tanya the Evil’: What’s the Story?

The protagonist of the story is a man who rejects God and the concept of an afterlife. However, when he dies, he will have to accept this fact. This man will be punished for his skepticism by a mysterious Being X, who calls himself God. Even in the presence of God, man rejects the concept of God and casts doubt on the soul’s immortality and rebirth. This causes him to reincarnate as Tanya Degurechaff, a young girl. Similar to WWI Europe, the tale eventually moves around the world.

Tanya must die of natural causes, according to the prescription. Otherwise, she will be consigned to hell, where she will rot while atoning for her previous transgressions. Tanya enlists in the Empire’s Mages Division to evade punishment. She must climb the military table of ranks to the highest level possible in order to attain her goal. She quickly transforms into a merciless soldier hell-bent on eliminating any threat chevalier chevalier chevalier chevalier chevalier chevalier chevalier chevalier She becomes ferocious, dominating the lower-ranking soldiers and punishing those who defy her. ‘Devil of the Rhine‘ is her moniker.

Read More: Anime Legends Release Date when Will It Release? Latest Updates 2022!

Season 2 Characters in the Tanya the Evil Saga

Because it is an animated composition, the program does not have a cast. It includes both characters and the voice artists who contributed their voices. Tanya Degurechaff has golden hair and is a beautiful young lady. She has the ability to fly due to her magical skills. The character’s voice belongs to Aoi Yuki. Tanya Degurechaff’s commanding officer is Viktoriya Ivanovna, a Second Lieutenant. She is a Russian Union Revolution survivor who is more familiar with Tanya’s true personality. She is scared of it, but she admires it. She understands that the soldiers’ existence depends on her harsh treatment of them. This character’s voice was supplied by Saori Hayami.



Erich Bergen is the Imperial Military’s Lieutenant Colonel, and Tanys has known him since she joined the Imperial Military. He got a glimpse of Tanya’s true personality throughout her training. Shin- Ichiro Miki is the character’s voice actor. Many other characters and voice actors appear in the show.

Read More: Kotaro Lives Alone Season 2 Release Date, Renewal Status and More!

Season 2 of Tanya The Evil has been confirmed, and the release date has been set.

Until it was announced in June, fans of “The Saga of Tanya the Evil” were wondering if they would ever see another episode of this horrible isekai. The anime’s first season wrapped up in 2017, while the film had been out for two years (via Anime News Network). On June 19, 2022, Kadokawa released the first trailer promoting the second season of the successful anime.

That’s the only trailer released, save from a brief voice-over promising more to come. Kadokawa made no mention of a probable release date for this much-anticipated item. According to the average production cycle for anime, Season 2 of “The Saga of Tanya the Evil” could debut as early as 2022. Fans should not be surprised if it takes longer due to Kadokawa’s lack of specificity. Regardless, many fans will be overjoyed to see their favorite evil sixth-grader return to battle.

Read More: Skeleton Knight in Another World Anime Season 7 Release Date Will the Anime Return? All the Latest Details!

The Saga of Tanya the Evil’s Season 2 Trailer