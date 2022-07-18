Sword Art Online Season 5 Release Date: Everything You Need to Know!

It’s been over two years since Aniplex and A-1 Pictures made any news about a new season of SOA – Sword Art Online Season 5 – According to reports, Sword Art Online is preparing for its fifth season. Sword Art Online Season 5 has yet to be announced, however, the show’s creators have stated that two key arcs will receive anime adaptations. Fans of Isekai have held out faith that they will be entertained again. This is where you’ll find all of the information we’ve gathered from various sources!

ABEC created the artwork for Sword Art Online, a Japanese novel written by Reki and drawn by him. These books have been given the green light for publication by Yen Press. Kirito’s and Asuna Yuuki’s exploits are the focus of this A1 Pictures-directed series.

Sword Art Online, or SAO, is the name of the virtual world in which the players find themselves. To get out of there, they have to fight a computer-controlled major opponent and clear 100 Floors of their way. As a whole, the last enemy is more powerful than any other enemy the player has encountered thus far. On July 8, 2012, the first episode of the television series aired.

Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night, the series’ first film, was released in 2021 and has an average rating of 8/10 on My Anime List.

Season 5 of Sword Art Online Is Scheduled for Release Date

The fourth and final season of ‘Sword Art Online (English dub) will be available on Netflix on July 26, 2022.

There are 25 episodes in all, each lasting around 24-25 minutes. The anime first aired in Japan from October 13, 2019, to September 20, 2020, before being made available on Netflix. In terms of the fifth season of the anime, this is all we know at this time. Studio A-1 Pictures, which produces the program, has yet to make any announcements.

Reki Kawahara’s manga fans should not give up hope just yet, since there are still more volumes to be translated into English. This chapter’s plot might revolve around either the Moon Cradle or the Unital Ring arcs. Because there are just two volumes, this isn’t going to be a strong foundation on which to create anything further.

The Moon Cradle plot will only be explored in OVAs and standalone films. According to Kawahara, Unital Ring will likely be shorter than Alicization. There’s little question that this will serve as the inspiration for future volumes, no matter how many there are. As long as the Unital Ring arc isn’t completed, the fifth season’s release date is unknown.

Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of a Dark Dust is slated to be released in 2022, however anime fans may expect a long wait due to the production timetable and other considerations. While the action-adventure fantasy series is popular in the anime industry, its comeback is probably certain since artists will not just leave two huge manga arcs unadapted for animation. Sword Art Online’s second season might premiere as soon as the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024, according to internal sources.

Sword Art Online Season 5 Storyline

Sword Art Online’s plot and acting are two of the reasons why the program has become a worldwide phenomenon. Please be advised that this post may include spoilers for individuals who haven’t seen earlier seasons of the show Proceed at your own peril, therefore!

Sword Art Online Progressive, the fifth season, will cover the Aria of Starless Night, the first volume in the Progressive series. A virtual reality game called Sword Art Online ensnares this season’s finale characters Asuna and Kirito, known as “Kirigaya,” respectively. Because Kirito and Asuna will die in the real world if they die in any of the game’s situations, this series is unique.

More and more secrets will be uncovered as the game progresses and your mind will be blown to pieces. Check out this episode to see Kirito and Asuna talk about their past and do various other nice things. Kirigaya’s journey to becoming Asuna Yukki’s ultimate love interest will be revealed.

As you progress through the book, you’ll discover how the characters work together to achieve their goals. Finally, the “Spoiler” is that they get married at the end of the story. It’s a miracle! I’m in a state of disbelief! Both in the game and in real life, they look to be married.

Cast

In order to be a hit on the anime circuit, the actors must portray a variety of significant parts. As the season comes to a close, the producers have set a high bar for the show’s success among its audience. The anticipation for the fifth season has risen to new heights. The director has cast new up-and-coming talent in light of the show’s high standard.

The Cast of Sword Art Online Season 5

Kirito

Lisbeth

Yui

Yuuki

Asuna

Agil

Silica

Eugeo

Leafa

Klein

Sinon

Not only that, but the creators have yet to unveil any new cast members, ensuring that the show’s suspense stays high. As the show’s producers do not want to leave any stone unturned, the show’s directors undertake a plethora of trials before hiring each talent. You can tell the effort that the team has put in by how realistic this show appears. The show’s director has said that season 5 will be nothing short of wonderful for the viewers! Woah.